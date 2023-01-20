UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been forced to issue an apology after a video of him not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car went viral on the internet.

A spokesman for the prime minister said that the he accepts it was a mistake and apologises for it.

"The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt and once again, I think I've made clear that there was an error or judgment. He removed it for a short period of time to film a clip which you've seen but he accepts that's a mistake," the spokesperson added.

Sunak posted the video on his Instagram account to talk about the steps he plans to take for developmental projects.

He says: "In total, we're announcing over £2 billion of funding and that's going to go to support projects across 100 different local communities around the UK. Now I'm out and about seeing levelling-up in action all across the country today."

The video was filmed in Lancashire, and the local police have now said that they are "looking into" the matter, according to a BBC report.

Labour slammed the prime minister for his actions and said that he cannot "manage anything."

"Rishi Sunak doesn't know how to manage a seat belt, his debit card, a train service, the economy, this country," a Labour spokeswoman said. "This list is growing every day, and it's making for endless painful viewing."

It's so STUPID!



Because yeah, I get the strategy... Get everyone talking about how you're not wearing a seatbelt, to distract people from the economic harm you've inflicted on people...



But all this does is remind people that Rishi Sunak was a law breaker during lockdown too! pic.twitter.com/AyxBIo509m — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 19, 2023

She was referring to last year's video when Sunak was filmed struggling to make a contactless payment with his card.

The latest controversy comes in the backdrop of Sunak facing criticism for travelling in an RAF jet for official visits on Thursday. Sunak travelled to Blackpool from London in the plane, before flying back to Darlington.

"It seems like the PM is getting too used to flying around in private jets that he's forgotten to wear a seat belt in a car," said Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

Not wearing a seat belt in the UK carries a maximum £500 fine. According to the government's official website, the only exceptions to the rule are when you are reversing a car, driving an emergency services vehicle, or driving a goods vehicle.