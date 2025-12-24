The film world has been shaken by the shocking deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer and producer Michele Singer Reiner. The couple, remembered for their creative partnership and family life, were cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary following their gruesome murder, according to official death certificates.

Released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, 23 December, the documents confirm the devastating details of their final moments. Their eldest son, Jake, was named as the informant and entrusted with their remains.

Details Behind the Murder

The documents reiterated the previous information surrounding the couple's murder. Both died from 'multiple sharp point injuries' inflicted 'with a knife, by another.' The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife reportedly succumbed within minutes of being attacked.

Rob and Michele Reiner death certificates and Nick Reiner charging documents:



“Describe how injury occurred: With knife, by another."



Both were cremated. Sad.@LAmag pic.twitter.com/u5xNZufSq9 — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) December 23, 2025

The death certificates also confirmed that their deaths were ruled as homicide. Early reports identified the couple's second son, Nick, as the alleged perpetrator. He was arrested on Monday, 15 December, a day after the couple's lifeless bodies were discovered at the family's Brentwood home by their youngest daughter, Romy.

Rob also leaves behind another daughter, Tracy, from his previous marriage to actress and director Penny Marshall.

According to CBS News, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call around 3:40 p.m. local time. While police did not specify what led them to suspect Nick as the murderer, they stated that the evidence pointed to him as responsible for his parents' deaths.

Nick Reiner: Facing Murder Charges

The 32-year-old, known for his long-time battle with drug addiction, has been charged with two counts of murder with a special circumstance allegation of multiple killings, according to NBC News. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without possibility of parole, or potentially the death penalty.

Reports from TMZ revealed that Nick checked into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, 14 December, using his credit card as the mode of payment. This came only hours after an alleged heated argument with his father at a Christmas party hosted by Conan O'Brien.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Nick looked 'tweaked out' at the time. Late Sunday morning, hotel staff entered his room and discovered the shower 'full of blood.' The bed also had visible blood stains, and bed sheets had been used to cover the window. Robbery-Homicide detectives were dispatched to the hotel to interview the staff and gather evidence.

Nick was eventually seen and arrested in Exposition Park near downtown Los Angeles, approximately 20 miles from the hotel.

Nick's Disturbing Behaviour at Conan O'Brien's Party

Two insiders who were present during the holiday party told TMZ that Nick made other guests uncomfortable with his presence. He allegedly interrupted a conversation involving comedian Bill Hader. When Hader firmly said that the discussion was private, Nick reportedly stood still and stared at the comedian before walking away.

His attire also drew attention during the party: he wore a hoodie and sweatpants, in stark contrast to the other guests who wore suits and dresses at the formal event.