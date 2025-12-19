Film director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were allegedly killed by their son, Nick, inside their home in Brentwood, California.

The 32-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder. His parents' death left a significant amount of money in their estate. But if convicted of killing both his father and mother, Nick may be left penniless.

Nick's Inheritance

In a report from ABC7 Eyewitness News, prosecutors revealed that the charges filed against Nick can result in the death penalty or a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

If convicted, estate and trust lawyer Sean Weissbart from Black Rome LLP, who has no connection to the case, told People that Nick will not get a single cent from his late parents based on a particular California law.

'California has what's called a slayer statute, which says if you kill someone that you're going to inherit from, you lose your inheritance and any right to serve as a fiduciary of their estate,' Weissbart stated. 'So assuming he's convicted of this murder, he's out as beneficiary, along with any fiduciary appointments he may have'.

The lawyer also explained that a fiduciary appointment refers to a trustee or an executor, or in case a person died without a will, the appointee will be an administrator.

Weissbart assumed that the Reiners had wills before their death and a revocable trust. But the trust agreement will most likely appoint trustees.

'Trustees could be all of the children, some of the children, perhaps a close family confidant, a lawyer, and that person is going to say, 'Look, Nick Reiner is accused of a very, very serious crime that would clearly deprive him of his inheritance. I'm not gonna take any chances and give him any money,' the lawyer added.

Aside from Nick, Rob and Michele also have two other children, Jake, 34, and Romy, 27. The filmmaker also has a daughter named Tracy, with his late first wife, Penny Marshall.

'Let's assume that the four children got everything in equal shares. Nick would be disqualified, and everything would just go—probably—in three equal shares,' Weissbart also said.

Timeline of Nick's Arrest

New details emerged about Nick's arrest on Sunday, hours after his sister Romy discovered their parents' lifeless bodies.

Numerous news outlets shared the video allegedly recorded from an ampm store located in the intersection of Exposition Blvd and Vermont Ave.

In the video, reported by Entertainment Weekly, Nick entered the store and roamed around calmly before paying for his purchase. He walked out of the shop and crossed the street, where he was cornered by the police. His hands were up when he was confronted by the authorities.

Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday, wearing a suicide prevention smock. He did not enter a plea.

The next hearing is scheduled for 7 January.

Statement from Rob and Michele's Kids

Romy and Jake ended their silence on the incident that left them speechless.

'Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,' the siblings stated as shared by The Huffington Post. 'The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends.'

They added that they were grateful for all the condolences, support and kindness they received from family, friends and the public. 'We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave,' the siblings said.