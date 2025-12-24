Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's death certificates have just been released around 10 days after their passing. The document sheds light on some of the couple's final moments, confirming they died one minute apart.

According to the documents, Rob passed away one minute before his wife, Michele, at 3:45 p.m. and 3:46 p.m. on December 13. In a chilling bureaucratic detail that underscores the tragedy, Rob's marital status is listed as 'married,' while Michele's is listed as 'widowed'.

Details from the Death Certificate

Other than these details, the document also confirmed that it was Rob and Michele's son Jake who informed the authorities about his parents' murder. Initial reports previously claimed that it was the couple's daughter, Romy, who implicated her brother Nick.

The death certificates also confirmed the initial claims that Rob and Michele died from multiple sharp force injuries in a suspected homicide. Hours later, their son, Nick, was arrested, and he is now being held without bail.

The Party Before the Tragedy

Other than the newly released death certificates, other details about the couple's final moments continue to make headlines. The Reiners attended Conan O'Brien's party just hours before Nick allegedly murdered his parents.

Initial reports revealed that Nick displayed erratic behaviour at the party, and he kept asking guests if they were famous. The troubled 32-year-old also got into a heated argument with Rob and Michele while at the gathering. Now, a source is saying that O'Brien did not want any of the guests to call the police on Nick.

'They got into an argument, the father and son. It got so bad and loud someone wanted to call the police to report it. But Conan stepped in and said, 'it's my house, my party, I'm not calling the police,' the source told the Daily Mail.

A second source said that some of O'Brien's guests wanted to report Nick because of his behaviour. Most people at the party became convinced that Nick needed professional help.

'When the s--- was hitting the fan, somebody said we need to call the police. The conversation was about getting this kid put into a mental-health hold. It makes sense; who wants the cops showing up creating a scene? But the argument between Rob and Nick was pretty intense,' the source said.

The argument reportedly resulted in Michele leaving the party early.

A Parent's Worst Nightmare

Nick Reiner has a documented history of mental health struggles, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia, and has reportedly spent time in rehabilitation at least 18 times. A source told People that the couple 'could never reach stability with Nick' despite trying everything. 'They tried everything—giving him space, keeping him close—but his struggles are so deep. It's just a parent's worst nightmare,' the source said.

A Special Tribute

Following Rob and Michele's untimely passing, CBS released a special called Rob Reiner: Scenes from a Life to pay tribute to the actor. One of his good friends, Michael Douglas, appeared in the documentary to talk about the struggles Rob had to endure because of Nick.

'With this terrible tragedy, we're realizing how much pressure he was dealing with in his personal life with his son,' he said. Just like Rob, Douglas also shared a similar experience because of his own son Cameron Douglas' battles with addiction.