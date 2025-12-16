Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of filmmaker Rob Reiner, was scheduled to appear in court this week on suspicion of murdering his parents. However, the appearance has been delayed pending medical clearance.

The delay comes as new details emerge about his troubled past, including a long history of drug addiction and a bloody scene discovered in a hotel room he reportedly checked into after the deaths of his father and mother, Michele Singer Reiner.

Court Appearance Postponed

Nick, who has a troubled past, was expected to appear in court this week. He was originally scheduled to make an appearance on Tuesday, but his lawyer confirmed that he couldn't make it because he is not yet medically cleared.

According to lawyer Alan Jackson, Nick needs to receive a clean bill of health before he can set foot in court. After all, getting a medical clearance was a standard procedure in court, according to The New York Times.

Nick has also battled drug addiction for more than half of his life. Multiple sources suggested that he was not thinking straight when he allegedly killed his parents in their home in Brentwood. As such, Nick's doctors need to certify that he is healthy and mentally stable before he makes an appearance in court.

Bloody Scene Discovered at Hotel

TMZ reported that Nick checked into a hotel in Santa Monica following the tragic incident. An eyewitness told the publication that Nick looked 'tweaked out' when he checked into the hotel at around 04:00 on Sunday.

Authorities later found Nick in Exposition Park, which is 20 miles away from the hotel. He was then taken into custody and remains there, as of writing.

Nick's hotel room was later checked by staff, who found the shower area full of blood. There was also a bed sheet over the window, and more blood was found on the bed.

Hollywood Mourns Rob Reiner

Following their untimely demise, several celebrities have publicly expressed their condolences for Rob and Michele.

Elijah Wood, who worked with Rob in North, said that he was horrified to hear about his former co-star's and the latter's wife's demise. Despite what happened, Wood said that he still has so much love for Reiner's entire family.

Zooey Deschanel said that her heart was broken after hearing the news of Rob's passing.

'I cherish the time we spent working together and the many films he made that have shaped who I am,' she said.

Donald Trump Throws Shade At Rob Reiner

Even Donald Trump weighed in on Rob's death, but the President was criticised for some of the remarks that he made. After all, he described the actor-director as 'tortured' and 'struggling.'

The President also claimed that Rob had a mind-crippling and incurable disease known as the 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

Some politicians slammed Trump for the comments that he made and reiterated that it was important to stay respectful to Rob and his entire family during this time.

A Public Battle with Addiction

Rob Reiner had previously spoken candidly about Nick's battles with addiction. He previously revealed that these struggles caused a major dent in their family's relationship.

Nick himself had not shied away from talking about his issues, previously recounting the time he first went to rehab at the age of 15 and later became homeless.