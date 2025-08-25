Small businesses across the United States, particularly in Texas, are reeling from unpaid invoices totaling millions from Elon Musk's Tesla, with some facing bankruptcy due to the financial strain.

A CNN analysis revealed that contractors have filed liens against Tesla for over £82,000,000 ($110,000,000) in the past five years, with £17,900,000 ($24,000,000) still owed to dozens of firms.

Devastating Impact on Small Businesses

Small businesses, often mom-and-pop operations, have been hit hard by Tesla's alleged non-payment practices. Jennifer Meissner, owner of Professional Process Piping, dedicated her entire workforce to a Tesla project for over a year, investing in costly equipment.

However, Tesla abruptly stopped paying invoices, leaving £746,000 ($1,000,000) unpaid. 'I know how it felt, living paycheck to paycheck and not being able to pay bills. I swore that having the company, I was never going to have my men not paid', Meissner told CNN, describing how she took out high-interest loans and faced personal financial ruin after guaranteeing business loans for subcontractors.

Her company is now on the brink of bankruptcy, with Meissner unable to afford legal action against Tesla. Posts on X echo the distress. @RocheJacqueline wrote on 24 August 2025, 'Elon Musk owes $24,500,000.00 to small businesses that built Tesla MegaFactory in Georgia... This lady with a disabled child is going to lose her home & had to file for bankruptcy! Sick.'

Owes $24,500,000.00 to small businesses that built #Tesla MegaFactory in #Georgia according to #CNN @CNN report.

How can U do this to people? This lady with a disabled child is going to lose her home & had to file for bankruptcy! Sick

Similarly, @mettaCA posted on 20 August 2025, 'Small businesses forced into bankruptcy after multimillion-dollar deal with Tesla: "It's been horrible".'

These sentiments highlight the devastating ripple effect on vendors struggling to pay employees and sustain operations.

Tesla's Response and Legal Disputes

Tesla has occasionally justified non-payment by citing shoddy work or missed deadlines, though most disputes are settled before reaching court. In one case, Tesla countersued a contractor, claiming their liens were fraudulent because the contractor notified Tesla directly instead of the LLC used for the project.

The scale of liens against Tesla far exceeds those against other major companies with Texas construction projects, suggesting a systemic issue.

Meissner told same CNN report, 'When there are that many (liens), that looks like standard business to me, and that's shady,' urging Musk to recognise the human toll. The financial burden on small businesses is compounded by legal costs, estimated at £37,300 ($50,000) per case, deterring many from pursuing claims.

Broader Implications for Musk's Empire

The controversy comes amid broader challenges for Musk's companies. Tesla's stock fell 25% in 2025, driven by a record sales drop and the loss of £5,600,000 ($7,500,000) in US EV tax credits. Musk's political involvement, including £11,200,000 ($15,000,000) in donations to Republican super PACs in June 2025, has drawn investor ire, with protests at Tesla dealerships impacting sales.

Musk's push to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, as seen in his X post on 10 February 2025, 'RIP CFPB', raises further concerns about regulatory oversight of his financial practices.

As Musk navigates these challenges, the unpaid liens underscore a critical issue for small businesses reliant on his empire. The ongoing fallout threatens not only their livelihoods but also Musk's reputation as a business leader.

With mounting public scrutiny, Tesla must address these payment disputes to restore trust. Small businesses, vital to local economies, deserve fair treatment, and the resolution of these claims could set a precedent for corporate accountability in the tech industry.