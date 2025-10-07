In a fiery return to the political stage, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has ignited the city's mayoral race, endorsing Curtis Sliwa with an attack that drew clear battle lines against rivals Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Brooklyn on Monday evening, Giuliani championed Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels and a long-time radio personality, as the only candidate 'tough enough' to tackle crime, restore public order, and resist what he called 'radical leftist decay'. The endorsement was punctuated by scathing attacks on Mamdani and Cuomo, whom Giuliani accused of enabling lawlessness and undermining the city's values.

They've Betrayed New York

Giuliani, who served as mayor from 1994 to 2001 and is widely credited with implementing aggressive policing strategies during his tenure, did not mince his words. He accused Mamdani, a progressive Assemblyman from Queens, of pushing radical policies that, in his view, threaten public safety and civic order, calling him 'a danger to New York's future'.

The former mayor also took aim at Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, accusing him of overseeing a corrupt administration and failing to uphold the integrity of his office. He described him as emblematic of New York's political decline.

'Cuomo had his chance', Giuliani added. 'He failed. Now he wants to come back and pretend he's the adult in the room. Don't fall for it'.

Sliwa Stands Firm

Curtis Sliwa, who stood beside Giuliani during the rally, welcomed the endorsement with enthusiasm. 'Rudy knows this city better than anyone', Sliwa said. 'He's seen what works and what doesn't. I'm honoured to have his support, and I'm ready to fight for every New Yorker who's been let down by the political elite'.

Sliwa's campaign has focused heavily on crime, homelessness, and what he describes as 'the erosion of civic pride'. His platform includes an increased police presence, stricter enforcement of quality-of-life laws, and opposition to progressive housing reforms that he claims have worsened urban decay.

While Sliwa has struggled to gain traction in earlier polls, Giuliani's endorsement could energise conservative and centrist voters who remain sceptical of Mamdani's progressive agenda and Cuomo's political comeback.

Backlash and Reactions

The rally drew swift condemnation from Mamdani's camp, which dismissed Giuliani's remarks as 'fearmongering and political theatre'. A spokesperson for Mamdani said, 'New Yorkers deserve real solutions, not recycled tough-guy rhetoric from the 1990s'.

Cuomo's team declined to comment directly on Giuliani's statements but reiterated the former governor's commitment to 'restoring trust, rebuilding infrastructure, and protecting civil rights'.

Political analysts say Giuliani's intervention could reshape the tone of the race, injecting a combative energy that forces candidates to sharpen their messaging. 'This wasn't just an endorsement; it was a declaration of war', said one strategist. 'Giuliani is betting that New Yorkers are fed up with progressive policies and nostalgic for a more hardline approach'.

Final Word

As the mayoral race intensifies, Giuliani's endorsement of Sliwa has added a new layer of drama and division. With Mamdani and Cuomo now firmly in his rhetorical crosshairs, Sliwa appears poised to run a campaign defined by confrontation, law-and-order messaging, and a rejection of the city's progressive shift.

Whether voters embrace that vision remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the battle for New York's future just got personal.