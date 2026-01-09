Long before Rockstar Games officially lifted the curtain on Grand Theft Auto 6, an alleged insider leak was already circulating quietly online. When the original post was made, the account was mocked by others.

Now resurfacing, claims made roughly two years ago by someone described as a former Rockstar developer are being re-examined by fans following more recent confirmations about the game's protagonists and tone.

At the time, the claims were largely dismissed as speculative fan fiction, particularly given Rockstar's famously tight-lipped development culture. However, renewed interest has been sparked as elements of the alleged plot align with later revelations, including the dual-protagonist structure and a crime-focused romance at the heart of the narrative. The leak has once again fuelled debate over how much of GTA 6's ambitious vision may have been mapped out years before its first official trailer.

Early Leak Predated Official Story Reveal

The post began resurfacing after more details on Rockstars recent firing controversy resurfaced. As per IGN, some employees were fired after leaking information online. Many now believe that the leak in question, was the one that was made long ago, considering the accuracy of it so far.

According to the Reddit post made over two years ago, the game's narrative centres on Lucia, a character whose backstory is revealed through a dramatic flashback.

The source claimed Lucia gives birth to a baby, which she abandons at a delicatessen before taking part in a bank robbery that leads to her arrest. The leaker stressed that the scene would only appear in a cutscene, with no children present during gameplay, and admitted they had no knowledge of what ultimately happens to the baby.

After serving time in prison, Lucia is reportedly released on probation and collected by Jason, the game's second playable character. The two allegedly begin planning robberies together, gradually developing a romantic relationship. Much of their criminal planning is said to take place in a nightclub called 'Vault', described as a central hub for missions and story progression.

What stands out in hindsight is that these claims surfaced well before Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 would follow two protagonists inspired by a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style partnership.

While names and specific plot details were not acknowledged at the time, the broad framework now appears strikingly prescient.

Mission Structure and Gameplay Mechanics

More interesting is the fact that the leaker also had some compelling gameplay details. Not much has been known about gameplay yet and with the accuracy of the leaks so far, it sounds more compelling.

The leak also provided insight into early missions and new mechanics. It alleged that the opening mission places players in control of Jason, tasked with following a plane carrying a Russian drug dealer.

This encounter supposedly leads to a drug theft mission that ends chaotically, with police in pursuit and the contraband falling into the ocean. A subsequent mission would then involve diving underwater to retrieve the lost drugs.

On the gameplay side, the leaker described a new mechanic designed to detect nearby threats and valuable items. Unlike previous character-specific abilities, this system was said to be more universal, drawing inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2's 'dead eye' targeting. The mechanic was reportedly visible during the leaked Hanks' Waffles diner robbery footage that circulated online.

Rockstar was also said to be heavily focused on detailed environmental interaction, particularly when searching buildings and locations. Again, this emphasis mirrors the studio's recent design philosophy, reinforcing the idea that GTA 6 builds upon systems introduced in Red Dead Redemption 2 rather than reinventing itself entirely.

Is 'GTA 6' Actually Ready?

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated entertainment releases of the decade, but despite an official release window, uncertainty continues to surround its launch.

Fresh comments from industry insiders suggest that while the 19 November 2026 release date feels more realistic than earlier targets, the game is still far from finished, raising the possibility of another delay.

Industry insider Jason Schreier recently said the game is not content complete, explaining that developers are still finalising missions and deciding which features will make the final cut. He noted it is 'really hard to say right now' whether Rockstar will hit its November window and that no one at the studio is '100% certain they'll make it'.

Perfection Or Delay: Rockstar's Dilemma

Rockstar's reputation for perfection leaves little room for compromise. Schreier warned that 'the entire stock of Take-Two lives or dies on this game', highlighting the immense financial pressure surrounding its release. With Take-Two's fiscal year ending in March 2027, the publisher has some flexibility if further delays are needed.

For now, the resurfaced leak serves as a reminder that much of GTA 6's vision may have been in place years ago, even as the final version continues to evolve behind closed doors.