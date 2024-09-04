Tabarak Rehman will soon be lacing up his running shoes to embark on a trek that will test his physical endurance. His mission? He will attempt to be the first person ever to run nearly 1,000 miles across Pakistan from his hometown near Islamabad to Karachi, all in the name of education in his country. But he will not be alone on his incredible journey.

Tabarak is completing his run as the most ambitious part of The Citizens Foundation-USA's (TCF-USA) "Run for Education," a nationwide run/walk event designed to raise awareness and funds for Pakistan's education crisis. TCF and TCF-USA (a U.S., tax-exempt, non-profit) share a mission to uplift underprivileged children in Pakistan through education.

This August, a series of successful Run for Education events unfolded across 15 states, drawing over 500 participants. These events are set to continue throughout the fall. The distances involved in the U.S. may not be as challenging as Tabarak's mega marathon. Still, whether it's a jog around the local park, a stroll through the neighbourhood, or a treadmill session at the gym, every step contributes to a more significant cause: working to give Pakistan's 26 million out-of-school children access to quality education.

Tabarak's journey across Pakistan symbolises the determination and commitment that TCF-USA embodies. His ambitious goal is to raise $1 million for TCF. The funds will help support the organisation's extensive network of 1,921 modern schools, which currently serve 286,000 marginalised students and employ 14,000 all-female faculty members.

"Education is the most powerful tool we can use to change the world," says TCF-USA CEO Salman Hasan. "By participating in the Run for Education, everyone can contribute to ensuring that children in Pakistan have access to quality education."

Awareness of the education crisis is a call to action for everyone—individuals, families, friends, and communities. It's an opportunity to show support for the children of Pakistan. The run is a choose-your-own-adventure– participants can opt for their distance, run or walk at their own pace, indoors or out, and share their experiences on social media to spread the word.

"Each contribution, no matter how small, makes a significant impact," adds Hasan. "When we come together for a cause like this, we can create lasting change."

The impact of TCF's work is profound. Over the past 29 years, the organisation has supported education for Pakistan's poorest children, emphasising female empowerment. With 57,000 alumni pursuing higher education and professional careers, TCF's influence extends beyond the classroom.

TCF directly addresses the obstacles to education in Pakistan by building schools in slums and rural areas where access to education is complex, employing all-female staff to ensure parents are comfortable sending their daughters to school in more conservative settings and partnering with local communities. They integrate global best practices in education so each child receives early years education through an activity and play-based learning model, multilingual education that starts in their mother tongue, ensuring better learning outcomes, and immersion in digital technology by empowered teachers.

TCF-USA is supporting students like Aqsa. Growing up, Aqsa saw her parents struggle to pay for her education, sometimes forgoing meals to cover the costs. Despite excelling at school, the family's meagre income needed to catch up with rising fees. Hope came when they learned about a TCF school in their community. Aqsa enrolled and thrived. She discovered a passion for medicine and secured a scholarship from TCF to attend Ziauddin University in Karachi. Through hard work, she graduated as a Doctor of Physical Therapy, becoming the first girl in her family to attend university.

Adds Mushtaq Chhapra, a co-founder of TCF, "To truly tackle a problem, you have to address it right at the source. At TCF, we firmly believe that the first step towards making a real difference starts with education. Throughout our 29-year journey, we've seen firsthand how our alums lead the way in bringing positive change to their communities. It's a testament to the incredible impact of education."

As Tabarak Rehman runs each mile, he runs for Aqsa and millions of Pakistani children. By joining TCF-USA's mission, supporters can contribute to a cause shaping the future of an entire generation.

Visit tcfusa.org for more information on how to join this inspiring initiative and support TCF-USA's mission. Every step taken in this virtual run/walk is a step towards a brighter, more educated future for Pakistan's children.