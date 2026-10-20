A Russian drone killed a one-year-old girl in a stroller in Nova Vodolaha's central park in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Monday, Ukrainian authorities reported. The attack followed a September in which UN monitors recorded an 85 per cent annual rise in civilian deaths and injuries.

Families with children had gathered in the park when the drone struck. Authorities reported six deaths and at least 15 people wounded, although a later breakdown identified only five of those killed. The strike followed a month in which casualties extended across 22 Ukrainian regions and the capital, Kyiv, according to the UN.

Russian Drone Strikes Park Where Families Gathered

'Unfortunately, two women and an infant who was in a stroller were killed,' Ukrainian official Ivan Vyhivskyi wrote on Telegram.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that seven children were among those wounded. Emergency medical teams were transporting victims to hospitals, he stated, while officials also reported damage to a nearby café.

Syniehubov initially reported six fatalities, including three children. His subsequent breakdown identified three women aged 28, 34 and 36, and two girls aged 11 and 14 months. That breakdown accounted for five victims, while his earlier report put the death toll at six.

Separately on Monday, President Trump stated that he had been working to negotiate a peace deal and blamed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for standing in the way.

'Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine. They haven't been doing much,' Trump told reporters on the South Lawn.

Russian Drone Attack Follows Rising Civilian Casualties

The UN recorded at least 328 civilian deaths and 2,105 injuries in September. The combined casualty toll represented an 85% increase compared with the same month a year earlier.

UN human rights monitors warned that Russia's intensifying bombardment had pushed civilian casualties to some of the highest levels since the full-scale invasion.

In Kyiv, civilians were killed or injured on 22 of September's 30 days. According to the UN, that was the highest frequency recorded in any month since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

For the first nine months of 2026, the verified civilian toll reached 2,570 deaths and 15,211 injuries, a 59% increase in total casualties compared with the same period last year.

'The first two weeks of October were among the deadliest periods for civilians in years,' stated Danielle Bell, head of the UN's human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine.

❗️A Russian drone struck the central park in Nova Vodolaha, in the Kharkiv region — a place where people were simply walking, relaxing, and spending time with their children. Two women and an infant were killed in this enemy attack. At least 15 people were wounded, including… pic.twitter.com/hc5YnB7FwV — Dmytro Lubinets (@lubinetzs) October 19, 2026

Russian Drone Barrages And Threats To Winter Power

UN monitors reported that a Russian cruise missile and drone barrage on the night of 6 and 7 October killed 22 civilians and injured 45 in Pryluky, in the northern Chernihiv region.

Strikes on 13 and 14 October damaged multiple energy facilities, including Kyiv's three main power stations, according to Ukrainian authorities. About 600,000 residents of the capital temporarily lost electricity.

The International Organization for Migration warned that further damage to energy infrastructure could force Ukrainians who had returned home to flee again. About 1.45 million returnees live in frontline districts, while roughly 2.1 million elderly Ukrainians live alone in apartment buildings, leaving them particularly vulnerable to prolonged power and heating outages.

'Systematically attacking electricity and heating infrastructure as winter approaches is bound to inflict significant suffering on the civilian population,' Bell warned.