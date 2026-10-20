Ukraine's military says it has carried out the world's first frontline evacuation of a wounded soldier by aerial drone, using a heavy-lift hexacopter to airlift an infantryman from an isolated position after nearly 500 days on the front line.

The soldier had reportedly spent almost a year and a half alone at a forward position, surviving on supplies delivered by drone. When he suffered a severe injury, the route to safety became so dangerous that even a ground robot could not reach him.

Ukraine's answer was to turn a battlefield aircraft into a lifeline, using a heavy military drone to carry the wounded man through the air when a conventional rescue was judged too risky.

Announced on 19 October 2026, the operation was described by Ukraine's military as the world's first frontline evacuation of a wounded soldier by aerial drone. The actual date and location of the rescue have not been disclosed.

Russian Drones and Mines Blocked the Way Out

The soldier belonged to Ukraine's 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade. According to Ukrainian manufacturer Gurzuf Defence, his comrades had maintained contact with him and delivered food, water, ammunition and medicine by drone during his extended stay at the position.

BREAKING: Ukraine has carried out the world’s first medical evacuation of a human via a drone from the battlefield the 30th mechanised brigade of Ukraine managed to save their injured comrade from a minefield.



Just absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/TxcR5Lz0MG — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) October 19, 2026

After he was seriously wounded, Russian drone activity and mined terrain made a ground evacuation unfeasible, the Ukrainian military said. Sending rescuers into the area risked exposing more personnel to danger.

Specialists from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade's unmanned ground systems company worked with Gurzuf Defence to find another way to reach him. They selected the company's Heavy Shot Ayudag-6, a heavy-lift hexacopter adapted for the rescue.

How the Drone Airlift Worked

The mission required careful preparation, not simply dispatching an aircraft to collect a casualty.

According to Gurzuf Defence, a drone first delivered specialised equipment fitted with carabiners to the wounded soldier. A second aircraft, equipped with a winch, then arrived. Guided by his comrades, who remained in contact with him, the soldier secured himself to the evacuation system.

The drone transported him to a safer position, where fellow troops arranged his onward evacuation to hospital. The manufacturer reported that the mission lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes and 36 seconds, covering 62 kilometres, approximately 39 miles.

The operation required monitoring of the airspace and electronic-warfare protection throughout the flight, according to the company. Ukraine's military said the soldier was receiving treatment and rehabilitation and that his life was no longer in danger.

The mission involved the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, the 30th and 14th Separate Mechanised Brigades, the 10th Army Corps and Gurzuf Defence. The drone operator came from the 30th Brigade. The manufacturer said it supplied the aircraft free of charge.

A Breakthrough With Serious Risks

Ukraine has increasingly relied on unmanned ground vehicles to retrieve wounded troops from exposed positions. This rescue suggests heavy aerial drones could provide another option when mines and hostile drone activity make ground access too dangerous.

But the technology is not a guaranteed escape route. Gurzuf Defence co-founder Pavlo Feldblium warned that carrying a wounded person through the air involves substantial risks. He said each mission must be planned around the circumstances and that aerial rescue should remain a last resort when other options are unavailable.

The development comes as Ukraine explores dedicated medical evacuation drones. SkyFall's StarGate is a separate platform designed to transport wounded soldiers and has been undergoing frontline evaluation, according to the Associated Press. It was not the aircraft used in this operation.

Ukraine's military has called the Ayudag-6 mission a world first, and defence publication Janes described it as the first documented casualty evacuation of a wounded soldier by an unmanned aerial vehicle. Earlier aerial evacuation demonstrations have taken place, making the reported operational frontline rescue the key distinction.

For the wounded soldier, the outcome was immediate: he was brought to a safer position when a ground rescue was reportedly too dangerous.

Whether heavy drones can repeat such missions safely remains uncertain, but the operation shows how Ukraine is pushing battlefield technology into an increasingly central role, getting wounded troops out when other routes are closed.