The Black Sea is becoming increasingly deadly for merchant crews as suspected Russian drone attacks hit commercial vessels and push security risks closer to NATO territory. At least six commercial ships were targeted by uncrewed aerial and surface drones within 10 days in October 2026, with strikes reaching the waters of NATO members Bulgaria and Romania.

The attacks have left seafarers dead or missing and raised concerns over whether vital shipping routes can remain safe as the conflict spreads closer to alliance territory. Ten crew members are presumed dead aboard the Alfa Watan, while 11 are missing from the HS Dignity and seven from the Wine Trader.

Diplomats have described the Black Sea as 'the deadliest sea' for merchant crews. Defence officials and analysts say the attacks form part of Russian hybrid warfare aimed at weakening Ukraine's agricultural exports and retaliating for Ukrainian strikes on Russia's shadow tanker fleet.

Combined Drone Strikes Leave Crews Little Time to Escape

Defence analysts attribute the damage to 'double tap' attacks, which combine aerial drones with explosive surface drone boats carrying payloads of up to half a tonne.

Smaller vessels can sink rapidly after being hit, while fires and capsizing may leave crews little time to evacuate. Search teams have frequently found overturned lifeboats and empty lifejackets instead of survivors. The cargo ships Alfa Watan, HS Dignity and Chelsea 3, along with the chemical tankers Wine Trader and Yara J, were among the vessels affected.

Strikes have repeatedly occurred within the exclusive economic zones of Bulgaria and Romania, including inside Romanian territorial waters near the Sulina Canal. The canal is a key link between the Danube and Black Sea export routes.

Romanian Air Force F-16 jets shot down two unauthorised drones 13 miles south-east of Sulina. The incidents have put pressure on NATO members to strengthen defences as attacks reach waters close to their coastlines.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met Romanian President Nicușor Dan and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, placing the incursions on the North Atlantic Council's agenda. Both leaders requested specialised counter-drone systems and changes to the alliance's deterrence posture.

Allies Strengthen Defences as Attribution Remains Difficult

Bulgaria has approved an expanded order of German IRIS-T air defence systems and joined NATO's 'Drone Edge' initiative. Members have committed $40 billion over five years to develop and deploy counter-drone technology. Allies have also raised the possibility of invoking Article 4 of the NATO Treaty to trigger formal consultations.

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey can restrict naval passage through the straits leading into the Black Sea. NATO allies have ceased rotational naval deployments there since 2022, while Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria have instead upgraded their navies and deepened maritime cooperation.

Investigators are also trying to establish responsibility for individual strikes. Damaged ships such as Chelsea 3 have been towed into port so forensic teams can search for drone fragments. Radev said political considerations might point towards particular state actors, but recovered debris was needed before officially attributing responsibility for strikes.

The Joint War Committee in the London insurance market has extended high-risk designations across the Black Sea, excluding the territorial waters of Türkiye, Romania, Bulgaria and Georgia. Rising premiums and safety concerns have prompted some operators to withdraw, fuelling warnings that regional trade could become a 'dead zone'.