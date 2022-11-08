Ryan Reynolds, on this week's episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, was asked how he and his family celebrated their close friend Taylor Swift's newest album.

The actor replied, "That's like a religion in our house. In fact, I'm not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party in, uh, right after this. It's Sunday."

"We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights... swear words included. My favourite thing is when a three-year-old is just throwing down the f-bomb in a song," he continued.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are long-time friends of Taylor Swift. In fact, Blake Lively made her directorial debut with Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, which is her second single off Red (Taylor's Version) that was released in November 2021. The video was also nominated for the Video of the Year award at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Reynolds also shared his excitement and awe over his daughters getting to discover their "aunt Taylor" in a new light as an extremely talented musician and not just the weird aunt who likes to break out her guitar and sing at family gatherings.

He divulged, "I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that's very, very close, almost family. And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Oh, oh this isn't a hobby."

Taylor Swift is extremely close with their entire family and namedropped all of them in her acceptance speech for her third album of the year win at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021. She said, "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people who I play every new song that I write."