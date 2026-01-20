Sabrina Carpenter is heading into 2026 with two very different types of attention following her. First, she has secured a major career milestone with her first-ever Super Bowl advert. At the same time, fans are fuelling fresh romance speculation after she was reportedly seen at the same late-night event as Stranger Things actor Joe Keery.

Carpenter's Super Bowl moment is confirmed, and it comes with the kind of exposure that can shift a pop star into full mainstream celebrity territory. Meanwhile, the Keery rumours remain unconfirmed, yet they continue to grow louder online with every new public sighting.

Sabrina Carpenter Lands First Super Bowl Advert

Carpenter, 26, will appear in her first Super Bowl commercial during Super Bowl LX in early February. According to her first-ever Super Bowl advertisement, she is featured in a Pringles campaign scheduled to air during the NFL finale on 8 February 2026.

The ad is part of Pringles' 'Once You Pop, The Pop Don't Stop' campaign. Carpenter shared a 15-second teaser on Instagram, and the caption leaned into playful romance, reading: 'Love at first bite. Once you pop, the love don't stop.'

In the clip, she sits on a kitchen floor holding a flower made of Pringles chips as petals. She then pulls each 'petal' away while singing, 'He loves me, he loves me not,' before eating the final chip. The teaser ends with the date '2.8.26' displayed on screen.

For Carpenter, the placement is a significant leap. Super Bowl adverts are among the most expensive and competitive slots in television, and brands tend to pick stars who feel culturally dominant in that moment.

Why the Super Bowl Timing Is Romance Rumours

The ad's theme is clearly fictional and brand-led, yet fans have still linked its romantic tone to ongoing chatter about Carpenter's personal life. The timing, in particular, has fuelled the narrative that she is having a major moment both professionally and socially.

As her visibility rises, even small public appearances can trigger a wave of speculation. That pattern is playing out again now, especially as fans track who she is spending time around and where she is being photographed.

Inside the SNL After-Party Sightings

The latest spike in rumours centres on a Saturday Night Live after-party where Carpenter and Keery were reportedly seen arriving separately.

According to a report about Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter sparking dating rumors, the pair attended a post-show celebration following Finn Wolfhard's hosting debut.

Images shared online and reposted across social platforms showed Carpenter stepping out of a vehicle and entering the venue as photographers watched. She wore a floor-length black coat with fur-trim detailing at the collar and cuffs, paired with white platform heels. Her blonde hair was styled half-up, half-down for the late-night outing.

Keery, 33, arrived separately wearing a black leather jacket layered over a white button-down shirt, grey jeans, and a knit beanie. The Stranger Things actor was also reported to have attended the SNL taping alongside fellow cast members Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

Neither Carpenter nor Keery has confirmed a relationship. Still, the shared after-party appearance was enough for online comment sections to light up again.

What First Set Off Dating Speculation

The SNL party was not the starting point for these rumours. According to the same report, fan chatter first gained momentum in October 2025 during Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Carpenter reportedly included Keery in her onstage 'arrest' bit for her song 'Juno,' which quickly went viral. The speculation then grew further when fans claimed Carpenter attended Keery's performance during the same festival weekend.

That earlier moment created a storyline for fans to follow. With the SNL after-party now added to the timeline, online discussion has shifted from playful curiosity into full rumour territory.

Why Super Bowl Ad Is a Career Turning Point

Even without the dating chatter, Carpenter's Super Bowl debut stands on its own as a major marker of her rise.

A Super Bowl advert is not simply a commercial slot. It is a pop culture moment, and it often serves as a signal that a celebrity has moved into a new tier of mainstream recognition. The fact that Carpenter is fronting a Pringles campaign suggests she is now seen as someone who can draw attention far beyond her core music audience.

That kind of brand partnership also aligns with her wider public image. She has built momentum through catchy pop releases, viral performance clips, and a confident, comedic persona that translates well on camera.

What Sabrina and Joe Have Said About the Rumours

So far, nothing has been confirmed. The report notes Carpenter was previously linked to actor Barry Keoghan, while Keery's last public relationship was with actress Maika Monroe. As of now, both have stayed silent on the new speculation.

That silence has allowed the rumours to travel further, especially on platforms where fan theories move quickly. Still, the strongest factual update remains Carpenter's confirmed Super Bowl appearance.

Attention on Every Move

With her Pringles advert set to air on 8 February 2026, Carpenter is about to reach one of the biggest television audiences in the world. That level of exposure tends to magnify everything around a celebrity, including their friendships, public outings, and rumoured relationships.

For now, fans may keep speculating about Keery. Carpenter, however, is heading into Super Bowl season with a confirmed headline of her own. She has landed one of the most high-profile ad spots in entertainment, and it is arriving at the exact moment her name is already everywhere.