The death of Betsy Arakawa, the wife of late Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, has returned to the international spotlight this week as health authorities battle a deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius. The maritime crisis, which has prompted an international health response, has so far been linked to three deaths and multiple confirmed infections.

Health officials continue to monitor passengers and crew connected to the vessel, as renewed attention falls on the tragedy that struck the Hackman household in Santa Fe just over a year ago. It has brought wider attention to the dangers associated with hantavirus infections, but authorities have stressed that the overall risk to the public remains low.

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MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak

The MV Hondius, a Dutch-operated vessel specialising in polar voyages, is currently at the centre of a multi-country health emergency. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least eight cases of hantavirus have been identified among the 147 passengers and crew. The ship, which departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on 1 April, reported a cluster of severe respiratory illnesses as it navigated the South Atlantic.

Three fatalities have been confirmed so far. A 70-year-old Dutch passenger died while the vessel was at sea near the British territory of Saint Helena on 11 April. His body was disembarked there on 24 April.

A second passenger, the 69-year-old wife of the Dutch passenger, who was accompanying his body back to the Netherlands, later succumbed to the virus after collapsing at an airport in South Africa. A third death involving a German national was reported on 2 May after the passenger rapidly developed pneumonia and went into shock aboard the ship.

Another 69-year-old British passenger was evacuated to a Johannesburg ICU after falling severely ill aboard the ship and later tested positive for hantavirus. The vessel carries passengers from 23 nationalities, including 19 Britons and 17 Americans.

The WHO confirmed that the hantavirus strain involved is the Andes virus, a variant linked to rare human-to-human transmission. The vessel's next scheduled stop is Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

Gene Hackman's Wife's Death Revisited

The current outbreak has drawn chilling parallels to the February 2025 deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. While the public initially speculated on the cause of the double tragedy, it was later confirmed that Arakawa, 65, died of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS).

On 26 February 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home after a pest control worker reported that no one was answering the door. Neighbourhood security saw the bodies through the window and contacted emergency services, Entertainment Weekly reported.

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As reported by The New York Times, investigators concluded that Arakawa had likely contracted the virus through rodent exposure, as rodent feces, nesting material, one live rodent, and one dead rodent were found at the couple's estate.

In a detail that shocked fans, it was revealed that Arakawa died approximately one week before Hackman. The 'French Connection' star, who was 95 and battling advanced Alzheimer's, later died of heart disease. Officials suggested he may have been unaware his wife had already passed away in the room nearby.

Understanding the Hantavirus Threat

Orthohantaviruses, commonly known as hantaviruses, are a rare but potentially deadly family of rodent-borne viruses. At least 38 species are recognised worldwide, 24 of which can cause disease in humans

Hantaviruses are typically zoonotic, meaning they spread from animals to humans through inhalation of airborne virus particles from the urine, droppings, or saliva of infected rodents. As seen in both the Arakawa case and the MV Hondius crisis, the progression of the disease is notoriously aggressive.

'The illness initially causes flu-like symptoms but can transition to a pulmonary phase where fluid accumulates rapidly in the lungs,' explained Dr Heather Jarrell, a lead investigator in the Arakawa case. 'At that point, a person can die very quickly, often within 24 to 48 hours without intensive medical intervention.'

Its deadliness, as reported by The Guardian, depends on the strain. The 'Old World' variants in Europe and Asia mainly affect the kidneys and carry a 1–15% mortality rate, while 'New World' strains in the Americas can cause HPS, with a death rate of about 40%. Currently, there are no vaccines or specific antiviral treatments, with care focused on hospitalisation, oxygen support, and fluid management.

The WHO said the risk to the public remains low, though the cluster aboard the cruise ship warrants 'heightened vigilance.' Passengers of the MV Hondius have been advised to maintain physical distancing and remain in their cabins. For now, the world watches as the 'silent' virus that once took a Hollywood icon's wife continues its path across the Atlantic.