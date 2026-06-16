A celebratory pre-wedding getaway turned into an unimaginable tragedy after 26-year-old Makenzi Kern, a close friend of Jade Jones, the fiancée of NBA star and Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, died suddenly during a bachelorette trip to St. Barthelemy.

The tragedy occurred on 8 June, just two days after Kern celebrated her 26th birthday and as the group prepared to return to the United States. What was meant to be a joyful celebration ahead of Jones' wedding instead ended in heartbreak, leaving family, friends, and loved ones mourning the sudden loss.

From Bachelorette Party Trip to Tragic Death

Jones and her bridal entourage had reportedly travelled to the Caribbean island as part of pre-wedding celebrations ahead of her marriage to Haliburton.

In the days leading up to the tragedy, the group shared vibrant glimpses of their holiday on social media, with Jones captioning one collection of photographs with the phrase, 'hopped on a flight to cloud 9'. Kern was pictured smiling alongside her friends in several of the group shots, completely immersed in the pre-wedding festivities.

However, the joyful atmosphere was shattered at the end of the trip. As reported by TMZ, sources familiar with the situation confirmed that Kern died after suffering what were described as 'unexpected health complications'.

Her family also clarified the circumstances, stating that they do not suspect foul play, drugs, or alcohol contributed to her sudden passing.

Instead, her official obituary noted that she was simply 'surrounded by her closest friends on a once in a lifetime trip' when the medical emergency took her life.

Who Was Makenzi Kern?

Hailing from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Makenzi Nichole Kern, affectionately known as 'Kenz,' was a well-known and highly respected member of her local community.

She was a 2018 graduate of Lewis Central High School, and she went on to attend Iowa State University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Human Development and Family Studies in 2022.

Read more 5 Photos of Melissa Kerry Samnath: Chilling Last Words Revealed After NY Accountant Is Found Dead on Jamaica Holiday 5 Photos of Melissa Kerry Samnath: Chilling Last Words Revealed After NY Accountant Is Found Dead on Jamaica Holiday

Following her graduation, she built a meaningful career at the YMCA of Greater Omaha, climbing the ranks from Youth and Family Director to become the Membership Director at the Armbrust branch.

Loved ones have remembered Kern as an incredibly vibrant presence who loved water skiing, boating with her father, and spending time with her sister, Delani.

Her family praised her infectious personality in her obituary, describing her as a 'silly and goofy soul' who possessed a rare ability to 'brighten everyone's spirits when she was around'.

Jade Jones and Makenzi Kern's Friendship

The deep bond between Kern and Jones dates back to their time at Iowa State University, where both women served as teammates on the university's varsity cheerleading squad for the Cyclones. Their shared time on the sidelines forged a lasting sisterhood that persisted long after their university days concluded.

It was during this same period at Iowa State that Jones met her future husband, Haliburton, who was then establishing himself as a standout basketball player for the Cyclones before entering the NBA in 2020.

Whilst Haliburton's basketball career took the couple to national prominence, Jones and Kern remained integral parts of each other's lives. At the time of reporting, neither Jones nor Haliburton nor representatives for the bridal party have issued a formal public statement, as the family and those present on the trip request privacy whilst navigating their profound grief.

Kern is survived by her mother, Teri Dietchler; father, Chris Kern; sister, Delani Kern; boyfriend, Alan Dungan; step-siblings, Kyleigh Austin and Alex Smart; and her grandparents, Meerl and Karen Bever, Bonnie Waters, and Chuck Kern.