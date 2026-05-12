On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, a 37-year-old tourist from Seattle, Washington, sparked outrage in Hawaii after being caught on video hurling a large rock at Lani, a beloved endangered Hawaiian monk seal. The incident occurred in Lahaina, Maui.

The tourist, who reportedly dismissed pleas from horrified onlookers and even boasted about his wealth and shouted, 'I don't care. Fine me, I'm rich,' has faced an immediate 'street justice' when a local beats him up — an act that was captured on video and widely circulated online.

The man has since been dubbed an 'Ambassador of Aloha' by state officials, while the tourist was later detained and is now under federal investigation for his treatment of the beloved marine mammal.

Tourist Hurled a Rock at Lani, the Hawaiian Monk Seal

The incident occurred along the iconic Front Street shoreline, where Lani, a 20-year-old Hawaiian monk seal, was resting in the water. Witnesses described a scene of unprovoked cruelty.

A scandal has erupted in the U.S. after a deranged wealthy man threw a rock at a Hawaiian monk seal — one of the rarest marine mammals in the world.



The incident happened on the island of Maui and was caught on video. Witnesses tried to stop the man, but he just laughed and said… pic.twitter.com/03gMKrnzZo — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 10, 2026

Read more 'I Don't Care': Hawaii Tourist Detained for Hurling Rock at Endangered Monk Seal 'Lani' 'I Don't Care': Hawaii Tourist Detained for Hurling Rock at Endangered Monk Seal 'Lani'

Kaylee Schnitzer, who filmed the attack, said that the man picked up a rock the 'size of a coconut' and aimed it directly at the animal's head while it swam in the shallows. In the video, Schnitzer can be heard shouting, 'What are you doing?' and 'Why would you throw a rock at it?'

When Schnitzer confronted the man and told him that they called law enforcement, he reportedly said, 'I don't care. Fine me, I'm rich.' and kept walking, The Independent reported.

Lani is more than just wildlife to the residents of Maui; she became a symbol of resilience after the devastating 2023 Lahaina wildfires, being one of the first familiar sights to return to the charred coastline.

Experts who assessed Lani following the attack confirmed that she did not sustain serious physical injuries and has returned to normal behaviour, much to the relief of the community.

Tourist Got Beaten Up

Moments later, a local took matters into his own hands. A viral video circulating online shows a shirtless man approaching the tourist from behind and delivering several blows – the term 'street justice' has been used to describe the physical altercation, the New York Post reported.

During a recent committee hearing, Senator Brenton Awa commended the local man's actions, referring to him as an 'Ambassador of Aloha' for defending the island's 'ohana' (family). He also showed off a letter of recognition for the anonymous seal advocate.

'And some of us have seen the environmental activist – as I like to call them – who took matters into his own hands to show what might happen if you mess with our land, or the animals,' Awa said.

He added, 'I do just want to say from our caucus, that we deal with this all the time with people of this mentality, coming in and destroying our stuff. In this case, animals. We'd like the airline to play this video on all flights incoming. So, that people don't do this type of stuff on a regular basis.' Awa also clarified that they do not condone violence.

Meanwhile, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen reiterated that 'Lani is not just a seal to us, she is part of our ocean ohana in Lahaina' and echoed the sentiment of protection, stating, 'Behavior like this will not be tolerated.'

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) reminded the public that harassing or harming monk seals is illegal under state and federal law, and to keep at least 50 feet distance from adult seals and 150 feet from mothers with pups.

Who Is The Cruel Tourist?

While the suspect was detained by the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and identified as a resident of Seattle, Washington, his name has not been officially released.

However, local and online reports, including The Express Tribune, identified the tourist as Igor Lytvynchuk, a 37-year-old Seattle businessman reportedly linked to a Washington-based shipping company. Schnitzer also posted a photo of the tourist.

The monster who hurled a rock at Lani, the endangered monk seal in Maui, is 37-year-old Igor Lytvynchuk from Seattle.



After being confronted the sicko replied: “I don't care, I'm rich, fine me. I can pay for it.”



He has since been detained, but has yet to be charged as the case… pic.twitter.com/QdSpdzbQNN — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) May 8, 2026

The case has now been handed over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for federal review. Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act, the man faces potential fines of up to $50,000 (about £37,000) and possible imprisonment.

Despite his reported claims of being 'rich' enough to afford the penalties, Mayor Bissen has vowed to see the individual prosecuted to the 'fullest extent of the law' to ensure that wealth does not provide a bypass for animal cruelty in the Hawaiian Islands.