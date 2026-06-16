What was meant to be a joyous pre-wedding getaway ended in heartbreak after 26-year-old Makenzi Kern, a close friend of Jade Jones, the fiancée of NBA star and Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, died suddenly near the end of a Caribbean bachelorette trip.

The tragedy unfolded on 8 June on the island of St. Barthelemy, just two days after Kern celebrated her 26th birthday and as the group prepared to return to the United States. Here are ten photos remembering the former Iowa State University cheerleader whose untimely death has left family, friends, and loved ones mourning.

St. Barts Bachelorette Party Turned Tragic

The tropical trip to St. Barts was intended to be a once-in-a-lifetime pre-wedding celebration for Jones and her tight-knit bridal party. In the initial days of the holiday, the group published a series of vibrant snapshots online, with Jones captioning one primary update with the phrase, 'hopped on a flight to cloud 9'.

In one of the group photos shared by Jones on Instagram, Kern is seen smiling alongside friends as they celebrate Jones, capturing what would become some of their final moments together

Read more Who Was Makenzi Kern? Inside the Tragic Death of Jade Jones' Friend on Tyrese Haliburton-Family St. Barts Trip Who Was Makenzi Kern? Inside the Tragic Death of Jade Jones' Friend on Tyrese Haliburton-Family St. Barts Trip

However, the celebratory atmosphere ended in absolute devastation as the group prepared to return home.

As reported by TMZ, sources familiar with the situation confirmed that Kern died after suffering what were described as 'unexpected health complications'.

Her family has since clarified the circumstances to dispel public speculation, explicitly stating that they do not suspect foul play, alcohol, or substance abuse contributed to her sudden passing.

Her official obituary, instead, indicated that she was 'surrounded by her closest friends on a once in a lifetime trip' when the medical emergency took her life.

Makenzi Kern and Jade Jones' Friendship

The profound bond between Kern and Jones dates back to their time at Iowa State University, where both women were teammates on the varsity cheerleading squad.

According to reports from IBTimes UK, their shared time on the sidelines established a lasting sisterhood that endured long after their university days concluded.

It was during this same chapter at Iowa State that Jones met her future husband, Haliburton, who played as a star point guard for the Cyclones before launching his successful NBA career with the Indiana Pacers.

While Haliburton's rise to basketball prominence brought international attention to the couple, Jones and Kern maintained their close, foundational friendship. At the time of reporting, neither Jones, Haliburton, nor any other attendees of the bridal party have issued a statement, as her family and those present request privacy while navigating the initial waves of shock and grief.

Tribute for 'Kenz' Poured

Makenzi Nichole Kern, affectionately known as 'Kenz', was a beloved member of the Council Bluffs, Iowa, community whose sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief from friends, family, and former teammates.

A 2022 graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Human Development and Family Studies, Kern went on to build a career with the YMCA of Greater Omaha, where she served as Membership Director at the Armbrust branch.

In her obituary, published by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, Kern was remembered as a 'silly and goofy soul' who could 'brighten everyone's spirits when she was around'.

Online tributes described her as a loyal friend, dedicated teammate and source of positivity. One former cheer teammate recalled that she was 'so strong and an amazing teammate' who 'was a friend to everyone'. Another mourner remembered her kindness, writing that she 'made the tough days easier and showed such love and kindness to everyone she met'.

A former teacher also paid tribute to Kern's infectious personality, saying: 'Watching her cheer on the Titans, having her in class, seeing her bubbly personality day after day was what made my teaching easier. She will be deeply missed by all.'

Kern is survived by her mother, Teri Dietchler; father, Chris Kern; sister, Delani Kern; boyfriend, Alan Dungan; step-siblings, Kyleigh Austin and Alex Smart; and her grandparents, Meerl and Karen Bever, Bonnie Waters, and Chuck Kern.