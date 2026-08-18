Sainsbury's has suspended live facial recognition scanners at its East Dulwich branch in south London after the technology wrongly flagged a regular customer as a shoplifter and staff ordered him to leave the store.

Matt Arnold, a 46-year-old comedy promoter, had been shopping for supplies for a stand-up night at the neighbouring Dulwich Hamlet Football Club on 6 August. He had scanned his items and swiped his Nectar card at a self-checkout and was waiting for staff to approve an alcohol purchase when two managers approached and told him he would not be served, citing an 'incident' earlier that week.

Arnold said staff told him he had been identified by the store's AI system. He was escorted out, his shopping left behind. As he left, he turned to see his own face circled in red on an overhead CCTV screen, visible to other shoppers.

'A shoplifter does not walk around with that much shopping, they do not scan it through, they do not put their Nectar card through,' Arnold told media. He described the episode as 'a terrifying glimpse of the future,' in which staff 'listen to what the machine tells them to do without thinking about the consequences.'

Read more Sainsbury's Facing Scrutiny Over 200-Store Facial Recognition Expansion After Misidentification Chaos Sainsbury's Facing Scrutiny Over 200-Store Facial Recognition Expansion After Misidentification Chaos

Sainsbury's Cites Staff Error, Halts Local Scanners

Sainsbury's head office apologised to Arnold the following day and said the error was down to staff handling rather than a fault with the facial recognition software itself. The retailer has since paused the system at the East Dulwich store while it investigates and retrains employees.

The technology is supplied by Facewatch, a British facial recognition firm used by several UK retailers. Facewatch said its software had issued a correct alert and that the mistake lay with how staff acted on it.

This is not the first such incident involving Sainsbury's use of the system. In September, Warren Rajah was wrongly ordered to leave a branch in Elephant and Castle after being flagged by the same Facewatch technology, despite not being on its database. Facewatch has also faced criticism over misidentifications linked to a Home Bargains store and a B&M branch in Cardiff in 2023.

Stores Weigh Safety Claims Against Wrongful Alerts

Sainsbury's has defended its continued use of facial recognition, pointing to British Retail Consortium figures showing around 1,600 daily incidents of violence and abuse against shop staff nationwide, up from 455 a day in 2019-20. The company said early trials of the Facewatch system in two stores cut recorded theft and anti-social behaviour by 46%, with more than 90% of known offenders not returning.

Facewatch maintains its system is 99.98% accurate, based on live retail testing using a dual-algorithm process with human review. It said the remaining margin was not a genuine misidentification rate but a tolerance band designed to be filtered out by additional checks before alerts reach staff.

Arnold remains sceptical, arguing that even a small error rate translates into a significant number of wrongly flagged shoppers given the millions of weekly Sainsbury's customers. He said he sympathised with staff, who he believes are poorly equipped to operate the technology under pressure.

Civil Liberties Group Urges Full Ban

Silkie Carlo, director of civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, called for Sainsbury's to abandon the technology entirely, accusing the chain of 'treating customers like criminals.' She warned that mistakes were 'inevitable when a national retailer does hundreds of thousands of ID checks indiscriminately with this sinister surveillance tech.'

Sainsbury's offered Arnold a £150 goodwill voucher, which he donated to a local food bank. He said the gesture did not resolve his central concern: if the company accepts something went wrong in East Dulwich, he questioned why the scanners remain active in its other stores.