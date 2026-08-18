Sainsbury's has switched off live facial recognition at its East Dulwich superstore after Matt Arnold, a 46-year-old comedy promoter, was wrongly accused of shoplifting on 6 August and told to leave. Arnold, who was buying drinks for a comedy night at Dulwich Hamlet Football Club, called the episode 'a terrifying glimpse of the future.'

He had scanned a trolley of drinks and snacks, tapped his Nectar card, and was waiting for a colleague to approve the alcohol. Two managers arrived instead, told him he could not be served because of an incident earlier in the week, and moved to walk him out. He left on his own, looked back from the entrance, and saw his own face ringed in red on an overhead monitor.

Sainsbury's apologised the following day and sent him £150 in vouchers. He gave them to a food bank.

The Check That Failed Is the One Being Scaled Up

Neither company accepts that the software misfired. Facewatch, the provider behind the cameras, said its live facial recognition 'was not at fault in this incident.' Sainsbury's puts the ejection down to human error rather than the technology, and has suspended the system at East Dulwich while it investigates.

The distinction is worth more than it first looks. Facewatch advertises 99.98% accuracy for its artificial intelligence (AI) matching. That figure covers two algorithms and a human verification stage, and it stops at the moment an alert lands on a shop worker's device. What a colleague then does with the alert sits outside the number, as the chart below shows.

Both known Sainsbury's cases sit at that final step. Warren Rajah was ordered out of the Elephant and Castle branch in January and had his shopping taken from him, and Facewatch later confirmed he had never been on its database. That ejection was also put down to human error.

The volume behind the step is the part rarely discussed. FaceWatch issued 297,433 alerts to British retailers between January and June, roughly 1,643 every day, across a network of more than 125 retail businesses.

From Two Trial Stores to More Than 200 Before Christmas

Sainsbury's started with two shops last September and had the system running in more than 55 by early July. Another 150 or so will follow before Christmas. The retailer cites a 46% drop in theft, aggression, and antisocial behaviour where the cameras run. On its own figures, more than 90% of the people identified do not come back, as the graphic below shows.

Police numbers were already falling anyway. Shoplifting offences in England and Wales dropped 4% to 507,086 in the year to March 2026, the Office for National Statistics reported, the first fall after several years of increases. The two counts are not the same measure. One is crimes recorded by police, the other is incidents logged inside a retailer's own shops.

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For a shopper, the sharper risk is the watchlist rather than the lens. Big Brother Watch, the privacy campaign group, argues that people can end up barred across a string of shops without a hearing and without being told, because reports travel across the whole network.

Facewatch has regulatory cover for the practice: the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) closed a formal inspection in 2023 without demanding any action, satisfied that crime prevention is a legitimate purpose. The rollout was already drawing scrutiny before this month.

Where the Pause Actually Applies

One store is switched off. The training will be strengthened, the rollout date has not moved, and the check that has now failed twice is the check that 150 more shops will be running by Christmas.