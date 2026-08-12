Prolific shoplifters in Croydon could be fitted with GPS ankle tags and barred from parts of the south London borough under a proposed pilot scheme, as council leaders seek tougher measures against repeat offenders.

The plan, being examined by Croydon Council on Wednesday, 12 August, would use electronic monitoring to restrict offenders from returning to areas where they repeatedly target shops.

The proposal is still at an early stage. Funding has not yet been secured, and no final decision has been announced on how the scheme would operate. Council officials have, however, already held discussions with the Metropolitan Police and technology providers after looking at a similar approach trialled in East Sussex.

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Croydon Executive Mayor Jason Perry is examining whether GPS ankle tags could be used alongside exclusion zones to keep prolific offenders away from particular parts of the borough.

The idea is aimed specifically at persistent shoplifters rather than people accused of a single offence. Under the proposal, electronic monitoring could allow authorities to track whether someone subject to restrictions enters an area containing targeted shops or town-centre businesses.

Perry said the council was prepared to use legal measures available to it as businesses continue to report problems with repeat theft.

'Shoplifting is not a victimless crime,' Perry said. He argued that theft affects retailers, employees and customers, while shopworkers can also face intimidation and abuse.

'Our businesses have had enough of prolific offenders repeatedly targeting their shops, and so have I,' he added.

The scale of the problem is one reason the proposal has attracted attention. Almost 4,800 shop thefts were reported in Croydon town centre during the latest 12-month period, compared with 5,043 during the previous year.

Those figures do not, by themselves, establish how many offences were committed by repeat offenders. The council's proposed use of GPS monitoring is nevertheless explicitly focused on people it considers persistent offenders.

There is also a practical question over whether such a system can be introduced quickly. Croydon Town Hall has confirmed that discussions have taken place with the Met and technology companies, but the funding required for the pilot has not yet been secured.

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Croydon's proposal follows an approach already used in East Sussex, where two prolific offenders were ordered to wear electronic tags for a year and stay away from specified areas containing supermarkets.

The individuals, Barry Farthing, 41, and Victoria Hale, 50, were subject to the restrictions as part of measures intended to prevent them from repeatedly returning to locations where offences had occurred.

Council officials met Sussex Police earlier this year to examine how that system worked. The force was described as the first in the UK to successfully pilot ankle tags in this way.

Croydon is now considering whether a similar model could work in the capital, potentially combining GPS monitoring with geographical restrictions. The proposed approach would mark a more targeted use of electronic tagging, with the technology intended not simply to monitor an offender but to enforce boundaries around particular shopping areas.

That distinction matters because the scheme has not yet been introduced. The council is still developing the proposal, and there is no confirmation that every prolific shoplifter in Croydon would automatically receive a GPS tag or town-centre ban.

Local businesses have nevertheless voiced support for stronger action against repeat offenders.

Benedict Selvaratnam, managing director of Freshfields Market in Croydon and co-founder of Croydon Business Association, said the impact of shoplifting extended beyond the value of goods taken. Retailers also face increased security costs and pressure on employees, he said, while persistent offending can leave staff feeling unsafe.

'I would support tougher and more effective action against persistent offenders, including the appropriate use of GPS tagging,' Selvaratnam said.

For Perry, the proposed pilot is part of an attempt to prevent the same offenders from repeatedly returning to Croydon's shops. The council says it will continue discussions with police, businesses and technology providers as it works out whether the scheme can be funded and implemented.

For now, GPS tagging remains a proposal rather than a new rule for London shoplifters. The next test will be whether Croydon can turn the pilot from an idea into a workable system with the necessary funding and legal arrangements.