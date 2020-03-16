The usual buzz to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland is missing this year. With more than 169 cases of COVID-19, the Republic of Ireland is under lockdown. The Irish government has taken the call to shut down bars and pubs from Sunday. Those gearing up to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day with their flamboyant costumes and elaborate floats have been asked to stay indoors this year. Not allowing the spirit of the day to get dampened, revellers can celebrate the day virtually over various social media platform.

Days before the country-wide celebration, the Irish government asked more than 7,000 pubs to shut their doors to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. St. Patrick's Day events in Dublin, which attracts visitors from all around the world, have been cancelled. Northern Ireland has also cancelled all public events organised for St. Patrick's Day. Most of the event organisers have vouched to refund the money people spent on buying tickets to the events.

Those hoping to gather to celebrate the day privately have also been asked to remain home. Chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, advised citizens to steer clear of any public gathering even if they were small gathering at homes.

However, the spirit of St. Patrick's Day cannot be entirely snubbed out by the pandemic. The Daily Mail reported that the global greening event will be taking place on Tuesday. 300 monuments in 40 countries around the world will be illuminated with green lights in honour of the Apostle of Ireland. People sitting at home can watch the global greening on their television and online.

Many people from around the world are set to participate in the virtual celebration of the day as well. Virtual Paddy's Day 2020 is an account set up on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The account encourages people to share pictures and messages of their private celebrations on the day.

St Patrick's Day Celebrations 2020 is another page set up on Facebook to allow people to come together online instead of in the real world. Those who have put in months of work to create their costumes and floats can showcase them online.

Apart from the festivities in Ireland, many other countries have also cancelled their St. Patrick's Day events. People from London, New Orleans, Chicago, New York, and Boston are expected to join the online celebration this year.