A wave of disruption swept through Melbourne law firm Slater + Gordon on Friday morning after an email, allegedly from outgoing chief people officer Mari Ruiz-Matthyssen, landed in hundreds of employee inboxes.

What initially appeared to be a routine welcome message for her successor, Julie Catanach, quickly sparked outrage within the firm. The email, filled with 'disparaging remarks' about staff, caught employees off guard, deepening tensions in an already strained workplace.

Email Erupts At Slater + Gordon

The Herald Sun reported that the message revealed private salary details and performance assessments, sparking anger, not simply unease, among the workforce. These disclosures prompted an immediate internal inquiry as employees wrestled with the fallout of this leaked data.

The explosive email reportedly detailed Ruiz-Matthyssen's concerns about internal problems at Slater + Gordon, the well-known Melbourne, Australia-based law firm, and included harsh criticism of several colleagues.

Ruiz-Matthyssen Denies Sending Email

A Slater + Gordon spokesperson informed Daily Mail Australia that Ruiz-Matthyssen has denied creating or sending the email and that a thorough investigation is underway.

'The interim Chief People Officer is not the author or the sender of that email, nor is that email address attributed to her, and she intends to report this matter to the police,' a spokesperson said on Friday night.

'The contents of the email include a range of disparaging remarks about individuals – what is presented as internal information in the email is incorrect and in many ways a work of fiction.'

'We are taking this seriously due to the distress this has caused many of our team and are investigating the matter. We will also cooperate fully with any police action or investigation,' the spokesperson continued.

Email's Authenticity Challenged

This prompted The Australian to report Slater + Gordon's dismissal of the email as a mere fabrication, asserting the damaging content was baseless. 'The email was not sent by the interim chief people officer Mari Ruiz-Matthyssen. It contains many disparaging, false, and deliberately misleading claims,' chief executive Dina Tutungi told the outlet.

'The information attached to the email, while unreliable, should never have been shared,' the top executive said. Nevertheless, the consequences were evident, fueling greater mistrust among the workforce.

It is worth noting that the email surfaced just before 10 am, potentially igniting the investigation and the resulting scandal as employees began their workday. The firm had recently welcomed Julie Catanach as the new chief people officer, but her arrival was overshadowed by the unease and dissatisfaction spreading through Slater + Gordon.

Employees React To Damaging Disclosures

As employees reacted, rumours started spreading rapidly. Many felt the email belittled their abilities and dedication, particularly those named or negatively referenced. The tension passed through team meetings, breaks, and casual chats, demonstrating that the email severely impacted morale.

The Pinnacle Gazette suggests the firm dismisses the message as a hoax to shield itself from the repercussions. However, the effects of such incidents can persist. The future of teamwork at Slater + Gordon may be altered, especially regarding how employees treat and view shared information.

Investigations frequently uncover more than the initial event, delving deeper and sometimes exposing overlooked practices and cultures. For Slater + Gordon, this email could be a turning point, prompting a reassessment of their internal communication procedures to avert similar situations.