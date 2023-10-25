Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Get ChatGPT, Google Bard-Inspired AI Features
Samsung is reportedly working on new AI features that can create content and stories based on input from the user.
It looks like Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S series is aiming to become the "smartest AI smartphone ever". The word on the street is that the Korean brand is set to release the Galaxy S24 series in 2024.
Notably, the Galaxy S24 series includes the standard Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra models. Now, all three Galaxy S24 series phones have been floating around the rumour mill lately and have been subject to a lot of leaks. For instance, tipster RGcloudS revealed some key details about the telephoto camera of the Ultra model earlier this year.
On top of that, some official-looking renders of the Galaxy S24 series surfaced online earlier this week. Moreover, the Galaxy S24 Ultra US version was recently spotted on Geekbench.
Now, a new report by SamMobile claims the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will boast an impressive array of AI-powered features.
As per the report, some of these AI features will draw inspiration from ChatGPT and Google Bard. So it is safe to assume that all 3 Galaxy S24 series phones will be capable of creating content or stories based on keywords provided by the users.
Aside from that, the phones will have some Samsung-developed AI features, including text-to-image Generative AI. Some of the features Samsung is reportedly developing will be available both online and offline.
Reportedly, the speech-to-text functionality is also likely to get major improvements. Samsung's virtual assistant, Bixby,is expected to get some AI capabilities as well.
Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Everything we know so far
Despite the lack of an official confirmation, key details about the upcoming Galaxy S series phones have already popped up on the internet.
An earlier report suggests Samsung will launch both an Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy version of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.
Apparently, the company will launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC version in the US market, while the Galaxy S24 series could feature the Exynos 2400 chipset in other regions.
Moreover, the Galaxy S24 series will reportedly sport LTPO OLED displays made using high-quality M13 material. These display panels will probably offer up to 2,500 nits brightness.
Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S24 lineup will boot Android 14 out of the box with a layer of One UI 6 on top. In the photography department, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models are expected to house three cameras.
The Ultra model, on the other hand, will come with four cameras. The Galaxy S24 series will also have a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) Antenna.
The base model will reportedly support up to 25W fast charging, while the Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra will support 45W fast charging, according to recently spotted 3C certification.
Some Korean sources claim Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S24 series in early January next year. Samsung is reportedly gearing up to host its Galaxy Unpacked event in the US to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series successor.
