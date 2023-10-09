It looks like how your Samsung Galaxy S24 will perform will largely depend on your location. There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the Galaxy S23 series successors lately.

While some reports suggest the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will use Exynos chips to draw their power, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to pack a Snapdragon processor under the hood.

Now, a new report from TheElec suggests that Samsung is planning to launch both the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy versions of its Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ smartphones.

The Exynos 2400-backed versions of these handsets will reportedly be available for purchase in Latin America, Europe, Asia (including South Korea) and Africa.

The Snapdragon version of these phones, on the other hand, will be launched in North America (Canada and the US). The word on the street is that the Galaxy 24 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor in all countries worldwide.

Apparently, the S24 Ultra could also house the long-rumoured 440MP camera sensor on the back. While nothing is set in stone yet, Samsung is reportedly planning the distribution of these versions of the Galaxy S24 series phones and change isn't likely to happen.

To those unaware, Exynos chips do not usually perform as well as the Snapdragon processors as far as processing speed or power efficiency is concerned.

Exynos 2400: Specs, other features

Samsung announced the Exynos 2400 processor last week. This newly launched processor has a 70 per cent faster CPU and 14.7x faster AI processing. Aside from this, it features an Xclipse 940 GPU, which is based on AMD's latest RDNA3 architecture.

Without divulging any numbers for its GPU performance, the Korean brand said it delivers considerably improved raytracing performance in games. Furthermore, the report claims the chip, which is fabricated on Samsung Foundry's 4nm LPP+ node, has a 10-core CPU.

Back in August, reliable tipster Ice Universe indicated that the Exynos 2400 has one Cortex-X4 CPU core clocked at 3.1GHz. The leaker went on to suggest that there are two Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 2.9GHz as well.

Exynos2400 Frequency, 100% sure

3.16GHz， 2.9GHz， 2.6GHz，1.95GHz — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 29, 2023

Moreover, Ice Universe implied that Exynos 2400 features three Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A520 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The Xclipse 920 GPU could turn out to be 30 per cent faster than the Xclipse 930 GPU used in the Exynos 2200.

Apparently, the gaming performance of the Exynos 2200 is closer to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. So, it is safe to assume that the Exynos 2400's GPU performance could be as good as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The chip is expected to boast a slew of other exciting features, including 10Gbps download speeds on a 5G network, USB 3.2 Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 7, dual-frequency and two-way satellite connectivity for emergency messaging during the unavailability of cellular connectivity.

Other speculations

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the Galaxy S24 series rumour mill has been in full swing lately. For instance, an earlier report claims the Galaxy S24 will effortlessly outperform Apple's new iPhone 15 in the RAM department.

Also, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models are expected to have robust Titanium bodies. In other words, the Korean smartphone giant could be following in Apple's footsteps. In fact, even the standard Galaxy S24 is expected to gain this new design improvement.

It is worth noting that the iPhone 15 vanilla and Plus models still have stainless steel frames. Meanwhile, Samsung is no stranger to using Titanium in its Galaxy devices. For example, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a Titanium case.

The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra all have titanium frames. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) October 5, 2023

According to an X post by tipster Revegnus, the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra all have titanium frames. The leaker further suggests that Samsung could make Titanium frames for the vanilla model in its South Korean factory and team up with two of its partner companies to make titanium frames for the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.