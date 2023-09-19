It looks like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone could effortlessly outperform the newly launched iPhone 15 in the RAM department.

If a recently surfaced leak is anything to go by, the Galaxy S24 smartphone will ship with much more RAM than both its predecessor (Galaxy S23), as well as the new iPhone 15.

On the downside, the word on the street is that Samsung might retain its ageing charging technology for this new Galaxy S-series phone.

A huge RAM upgrade could be in the offing

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), reliable tipster Revegnus noted that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will allegedly be available in 12GB RAM versions. Unsurprisingly, this will be available on the more expensive models that offer additional storage.

S24/S24+

SD 8 Gen 3/Exynos 2400

M13 LTPO Display



8/128 12/256~



S24 Ultra

SD 8 Gen 3

M13 LTPO Display



16/256~ 16/2T — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) September 15, 2023

The highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, will come with 16GB RAM, according to an earlier X post by the leaker.

S24/24+ Ram 12GB

S24 Ultra Ram 16GB — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 18, 2023

The current generation Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers 8GB RAM by default. The higher storage version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was accused of capturing fake moon photos, has 12GB RAM.

It will be interesting to see whether Samsung will actually offer more RAM or at least the option of it with the Galaxy S24 series. While nothing is set in stone yet, past leaks suggest Samsung is planning to offer a 2TB storage option for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This RAM upgrade will allow the Galaxy S24 series to compete with the newly-announced iPhone 15 series. For comparison, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with only 6GB RAM.

While iPhones and Android phones do not work the same way, more RAM should allow the new Samsung phones to deliver superior multi-tasking. Revegnus has also shed some light on the chipsets that will power the new Samsung devices.

The tipster claims the Galaxy S24 Ultra will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in all regions. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will probably use a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chips depending on the region they are sold in.

To recap, the entire Galaxy S23 lineup offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip in all regions. This doesn't align with the Korean brand's previous strategy of offering Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S phones in the US and Exynos-powered units in other regions.

Charging upgrade unlikely

Regrettably, Samsung isn't likely to upgrade its current charging tech with the arrival of the Galaxy S24 series. The 3C certification for the S24 series, which was originally spotted by MyFixGuide, shows the standard Galaxy S24 will offer up to 25W wired charging.

Furthermore, the Chinese mobile device regulator confirms the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra will offer up to 45W charging. These are the same speeds that the current generation of phones offer. In fact, the company isn't likely to upgrade that for another year.

As a result, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be one of the slowest-charging smartphones on the market. This missing upgrade could be more annoying if Samsung ends up adopting a stacked battery design to increase the capacity of their phones.

More milliamp-hours to fill means longer charging times, unless the South Korean smartphone giant has made other charging performance changes.

Also, the 3C certification confirms the absence of a charger in the box with the Galaxy S24 series. This doesn't come as a surprise because Samsung stopped providing chargers with its phones a couple of years ago.

Samsung #GalaxyS24 Series spotted on 3C Certification with maximum 45W Charging pic.twitter.com/BlUPHtNUjB — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) September 19, 2023

Samsung could give us a glimpse into the much-awaited Galaxy S23 series successors in February 2024. These phones are tipped to come with displays that offer fully adaptive refresh rates.

Moreover, Samsung is reportedly working on a 440MP camera sensor. It will be interesting to see whether this mammoth camera sensor arrives on the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra model.