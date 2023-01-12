The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones won't see the light of day until early next month. However, the rumour mill is already sharing multiple speculations surrounding the next Galaxy S-series phones.

As if that weren't enough, the Galaxy S24 series rumour mill is in full swing as well. In fact, rumours about the Galaxy S24 lineup started surfacing online even before Samsung started developing the Galaxy S23.

According to some reports, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will house a considerably improved telephoto lens. However, details about the device's camera setup have been few and far between until now.

Noted tipster RGcloudS has now divulged some details about the telephoto camera of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. First, the tipster claims the telephoto camera of the highest-end Galaxy S24 series smartphone will house Gen4 optics.

https://t.co/0XOXp6SYBZ



S24u zoom capability will be significantly improved



Gen4 optics design

wider aperture "2.5 ~ 2.9"



Possibly 150x and variable zoom, not confirmed



Despite the improvements, it's still on par with Mi13 ultra



Samsung need better lens — RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) January 10, 2023

Aside from this, the leaker suggests the aperture of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's telephoto camera will be between F2.5 and F.9. As a result, the telephoto camera will be able to capture images at a whopping 150x zoom.

For comparison, this is 50 per cent more than the 100x Space Zoom supported by the existing Galaxy S22. Furthermore, the tipster believes the Galaxy S24's telephoto camera could support variable zoom capability.

To recap, LG Innotek unveiled a telephoto camera lens last month. This sensor can continuously deliver a zoom range from 4x to 9x. The word on the street is that the Galaxy S24 series might support a similar continuous zoom range.

However, RGcloudS isn't sure when it comes to the variable zoom feature. The telephoto camera on the Samsung Galaxy S24 will understandably offer better zoom capability than the upcoming Galaxy S23.

However, the tipster claims this telephoto camera will not outperform the telephoto lens on the Xiaomi Mi 13 Ultra. So, it is safe to assume that Xiaomi is prepping to add highly competent telephoto camera hardware to its next flagship smartphone.

Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch the Mi 13 at MWC 2023. It will be interesting to see whether the Mi 13 can give the Galaxy S23 Ultra a run for its money.