Smartphone users know that rumours about Apple's first foldable iPhone have gone viral, especially in 2025, but a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming to show the 'first photo' of the so-called iPhone Fold leads to the obvious question: Is that leak real?

This is not new, as alleged leakers have been teasing details of the device's design, specifications and even price for months, and it is important to actually learn how much has actually been confirmed by Apple. This is because the accumulation of all these reports points to a distinct possibility that Apple will bring a radically different take on the foldable phone format than its rivals, like Samsung.

Rumoured Specs of the Apple iPhone Fold

A first leaked photo of the iPhone Fold was shared by the account @SumahoReview, but it is clearly not a real promotional photograph from Apple and appears to be fan-created or even an AI-created concept. Despite that, it shows the intense interest around Apple's potential entry into the foldable phone market. Here is the image:

Now, the strongest rumours about the iPhone Fold are about how it might look and function if Apple does decide to release one. According to multiple recent reports, the foldable iPhone is expected to adopt a 'book style' design, in which the device opens out horizontally like a small tablet rather than vertically like a clamshell phone. This form factor is reportedly similar to that of Apple's bigger iPads, with a display that is actually wider than it is tall when unfolded.

So, if true, that is a huge change to most current foldable phones on the market, which tend to be taller than they are wide even when open. The idea, allegedly, is that such an aspect ratio would better suit activities like web browsing, watching video and running multiple apps side-by-side in landscape mode, giving a more tablet like experience in a pocketable form.

Moreover, allegedly leaked CAD renders floating around among accessory makers say that the internal display could measure around 7.7 to 7.8 inches diagonally, making it almost as large as an iPad mini.

According to CAD renders shared by accessory manufacturers, Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold has a wider-than-tall design when unfolded, similar to an iPad in landscape mode. #Apple #iPhoneFold #Foldable pic.twitter.com/5cUv2Eclve — TechPP (@techpp) December 18, 2025

Furthermore, the outer display is rumoured to be somewhere in the region of 5.3 to 5.5 inches, so basically being large enough to function like a conventional smartphone screen when the device is folded. Many other sources have also said that Apple's first foldable could be extremely thin by current foldable standards, with an unfolded thickness of about 4.5 to 4.8 millimetres and a folded thickness close to 9 to 9.5 millimetres.

Shockingly, to achieve this slim profile, Apple may forego its traditional Face ID authentication system in favour of a Touch ID sensor built into the side button, as stated by more alleged leaks. Other details, such as processor, RAM and camera hardware, remain very uncertain, but some leaks point at a high end Apple Silicon chip, possibly an A20-series or beyond, as well as a dual camera rear setup and multiple front cameras for use in both folded and unfolded states.

One of the most talked about aspects of the iPhone Fold is its price. Reports have repeatedly said that Apple's debut foldable could be the most expensive iPhone ever. Astoundingly, price estimates have ranged from around $2,000 to as high as $2,500 (£1,550 to £1,950 approx) in the United States, translating to a very high cost in other markets once taxes and duties are included.

What Apple Has Said About the iPhone Fold

However, despite all the alleged leaks and rumoured renders, Apple itself has remained characteristically silent about any foldable iPhone project. There has been no official confirmation from the company about the existence of a foldable device, let alone details about its design, specifications or release date.

Apple's product announcements are traditionally tightly controlled, and the company rarely, if ever, acknowledges products before they are ready for official unveiling. As a result, all current information about the so called iPhone Fold comes from tech analysts, and alleged supply-chain leaks, not from Apple's press releases or keynote addresses.

Although that said, Apple's pattern of innovation does give us some context for why the company might choose to enter the foldable market now. Rivals such as Samsung have been developing foldable phones for many years, and recent technological upgrades have reduced some of the early problems with foldable displays, such as visible creases and hinge durability issues. So, if Apple believes it can bring a superior user experience to this form factor, the tech giant would probably want to wait until it has something really tempting to offer instead of rushing an early product.