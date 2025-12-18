New details regarding Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable market have surfaced online courtesy of a renowned leaker. While fans have waited years for a flexible iPhone, a recent size leak suggests the device might be significantly smaller than its primary competitors.

This unexpected shift in dimensions is sparking a heated debate over whether the handset will be a pocket-friendly triumph or a usability disappointment.

Smaller Than Key Foldables — and Standard Handsets

Popular leaker Anthony, known as @TheGalox_ on X, suggests that Apple's anticipated foldable iPhone might break the mould compared to the flexible devices we see today. His post reveals that the 'iPhone Fold' is set to be surprisingly short—a move that would make it look tiny even next to today's most compact handsets and foldables.

In a recent update on X, Anthony noted that the iPhone Fold is 'very short.' He followed up with specific dimensions, suggesting the handset will measure only 120.6mm tall. Should these figures prove accurate, Apple's debut foldable would be considerably smaller than many of its established competitors.

iPhone Fold is very short



At 120.6mm, it’s shorter than the Oppo Find N2 by 11.6mm & Pixel Fold by 19.1mm



Compared to traditional foldables:



37.8mm shorter than Z Fold7

34.6mm shorter than Pixel 10 Pro Fold



Regular:



26.3mm shorter than S25

10.9mm shorter than iPhone 13 Mini pic.twitter.com/OWY29nWG0W — Anthony (@TheGalox_) December 17, 2025

Anthony's data puts the rumoured iPhone Fold far below the height of its competitors. He pointed out that the device is 'shorter than the Oppo Find N2 by 11.6mm & Pixel Fold by 19.1mm', highlighting just how compact Apple's design might be.

The leaker further weighed the height of the iPhone Fold against classic slab designs, noting that it stands '26.3mm shorter than S25' and '10.9mm shorter than iPhone 13 Mini'. Such a comparison suggests that Apple's foldable could be notably smaller than even the most petite traditional smartphones on the market.

Visual Evidence Stirs the Pot

To back his claims, Anthony included a picture of what he says is the iPhone Fold. Although a single photo cannot verify exact measurements, the device shown looks strikingly wide and short, lending further credibility to the idea that Apple is testing a unique shape for its flexible debut.

As is typical for early-stage leaks, these images haven't been verified by an independent source, and Apple has remained silent on the claims. Nevertheless, these strange dimensions have sparked fresh debate over how the tech giant plans to set its debut foldable apart from well-established rivals like Samsung and Google.

Mixed Reactions From the Community

Social media users quickly voiced their opinions on the leaked dimensions. One user wrote, 'oh f*ck no it better not look like that.' Another added, 'Shorter than the iphone mini? What is this? A phone for ants!?' A third comment said, 'So they are releasing a toy for kids.'

However, the feedback was not entirely critical. 'This is the form baby. If we can watch full screen videos without half the fold out display having black borders, major W,' one person remarked.

Another supporter noted: 'Good. They are keeping a decent aspect ratio inside and they'll create a new format outside. This is where most foldables failed, instead of adapting to the new outer sceeen they just gave us a stretched UI that was very hard to use. I'm sure apple will know how to do it.'

While Anthony's leak focuses on the handset's height, another prominent insider suggests that Apple's foldable could break records in two opposite directions at once. According to Digital Chat Station, the 'iPhone Fold' is set to be a study in extremes, potentially arriving as both the smallest and the largest phone the company has ever produced.

Both the Smallest and Largest iPhone Yet

According to the leaker Digital Chat Station, per MacRumors, Apple's debut foldable is expected to sport a 5.25-inch cover screen. If this is anything to go by, it would represent the smallest display found on any modern iPhone, even undercutting the 5.4-inch panel of the now-discontinued iPhone 13 Mini.

This 5.25-inch outer panel is notably more compact than the displays found on most rival book-style foldables. For instance, Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Oppo Find N5 feature much larger cover screens at 6.4 inches and 6.62 inches, respectively.

The upcoming foldable iPhone will reportedly feature a 7.7" inner display and a 5.3" outer display 🚨



Source: The Information pic.twitter.com/SD1OfMKNF7 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) December 16, 2025

Even when compared to Samsung's journey, it shows a stark contrast. At the same time, the original Galaxy Fold started with a modest 4.6-inch exterior; the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 has expanded significantly to a 6.5-inch screen.

However, the situation changes completely once you open the device. The iPhone Fold is rumoured to feature a massive 7.58-inch internal display, which would be far larger than any screen ever seen on an Apple handset. To put that in perspective, even the expansive 6.9-inch panel on the iPhone 17 Pro Max would look small by comparison.

Apple's Quest for a Slimmer Profile

Reports suggest that Apple is prioritising a razor-thin design for its debut foldable. To shave off as much bulk as possible, the Cupertino giant is expected to skip bulky hardware like 3D Face ID or an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader. Instead, the company will likely opt for a side-mounted Touch ID sensor, a practical move that aims to keep the chassis as sleek as possible.

iPhone Fold at 120.6 mm is radically compact.



11.6 mm shorter than Find N2

19.1 mm shorter than Pixel Fold

37.8 mm shorter than Z Fold7

34.6 mm shorter than Pixel 10 Pro Fold



Even shorter than S25 and iPhone 13 mini.

Apple goes small where foldables went big.#iphonefold pic.twitter.com/TRJOQ7DoUQ — SKYRAJ 2.0 (@skyrajparmar) December 17, 2025

The folding screen is also expected to feature an under-display camera, meaning the lens can stay hidden beneath the panel when you aren't using it. For the outer screen, Apple will reportedly use a punch-hole style, employing a 'Hole-In-Active-Area' (HIAA) method to keep the borders as slim as possible. What remains a mystery is how the iconic Dynamic Island will fit into this new setup—or if Apple will find a way to rework the feature for a foldable interface.

Beyond the selfie cameras, the iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 48-megapixel dual rear camera system. This setup will reportedly be driven by the unannounced A20 Pro chipset—the same powerful processor slated for the iPhone 18 Pro models.