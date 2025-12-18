Apple's iPhone roadmap is shaping up to be its most ambitious yet. Reports suggest the company is simultaneously developing as many as seven different iPhone models.

One of the most anticipated by insiders is a landmark device expected to mark two decades of the iPhone. If true, this could usher in Apple's most radical design overhaul since 2017.

iPhone 20, Pegged To Be Most Special iPhone Yet

Many users are saying that iPhones have become increasingly similar from one generation to the next. That could change dramatically with the purported iPhone 20, a device reportedly planned to celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027.

The report comes from The Information. The tech giant is said to be working on a seamless, all-screen iPhone with no visible bezels, cutouts or notches. The device is said to feature curved glass not only on the front and back, but wrapping around all four edges, creating a truly edge-to-edge appearance.

Much like the iPhone X launch in 2017, Apple may also shake up its naming scheme. The report suggests Apple could skip an 'iPhone 19' entirely, positioning the anniversary model as a major leap forward rather than a routine upgrade.

Apple will reportedly launch a 20th anniversary iPhone with a seamless design that has no bezels or cutouts and curved glass all around in 2027



Source: The Information

Design-wise, rumours point to Apple ditching its current titanium frame in favour of a narrow metal band running around the middle of the handset.

Even physical buttons may disappear. A patent discovered in October hints at a button-free design, in which the power, volume and Action buttons are replaced by solid-state controls embedded in the frame.

The front of the device could also be completely uninterrupted. The iPhone 20 is tipped to house both the selfie camera and sensors beneath the display, eliminating the Dynamic Island and delivering Apple's first truly full-screen iPhone.

There are also question marks around under-display camera technology. While some manufacturers, including Samsung, have experimented with it, image quality compromises have led several companies to abandon the approach in later models.

Still, Apple is reportedly planning under-display cameras for future devices, including the iPhone 18 and a foldable iPhone, suggesting it may have found a way to overcome these limitations.

With the iPhone 20 still almost two years away, much could change. For now, it represents Apple's most daring vision yet for the future of the iPhone.

Apple is Busy With Seven iPhones In The Pipeline

Beyond the anniversary model, Apple's broader iPhone strategy is becoming increasingly aggressive. The same report from The Information outlines seven iPhone variants currently in development.

These reportedly include the iPhone 17e and its successor, the iPhone 18e; the standard iPhone 18; the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max; a second-generation iPhone Air; a foldable iPhone; and the iPhone 20.

Apple is reportedly shifting to a multi-release iPhone cycle starting next year



iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max & the new Fold are planned for September 2026, while the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 & 18e will arrive in Q1 2027.



Now it makes sense why the base iPhone 17 got such a big… pic.twitter.com/u4rg9UzOPt — Shishir (@ShishirShelke1) November 16, 2025

Some of these updates are expected to be relatively modest. The iPhone 17e, for instance, is described as an incremental upgrade over the iPhone 16e, though it may finally gain magnetic wireless charging, which is a feature notably missing from its predecessor. The iPhone 18e is mentioned as well, though details about it are still scarce.

Apple is reportedly considering a radical overhaul in its launch calendar, too. The base iPhone 18 could debut in the spring rather than alongside the Pro models in autumn, marking a massive departure from Apple's traditional September launch strategy.

To cut costs, the iPhone 18 may even lose some functionality from the Camera Control button, with haptic feedback and touch sensing reportedly removed.

what if the iPhone Air 2 is just the 20th Anniversary iPhone afterall



considering the Air 2 is delayed to 2027, i do think it's a possibility that Apple will use it's thinness and an all screen design as it's key selling points pic.twitter.com/143zHhiZVb — Sankew (@Sankew06) December 18, 2025

The iPhone Air 2, expected in spring 2027, is said to be more substantially redesigned. Rumours suggest it could gain a second rear camera and launch at a lower price point, though Apple may skip releasing any Air model entirely next year.

At the higher end, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to arrive in autumn 2026 with under-display Face ID, potentially removing the Dynamic Island. That claim, however, conflicts with an earlier Bloomberg report suggesting Apple plans to shrink the Dynamic Island gradually rather than eliminate it outright.

iPhone users have a lot to look forward to in the coming years as Apple begins an aggressive approach to releases. Those looking for a notable upgrade might want to hold off on buying a new model until the iPhone 20 arrives.