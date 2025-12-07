The city of San Diego in California has agreed to pay $30 million (£22.5 million) to the family of Konoa Wilson, the 16‑year-old teenager who was fatally shot by a police officer earlier this year. The landmark deal, which is scheduled for a formal vote at the City Council, is one of the biggest civil settlements resulting from a police-related death in United States history.

Of the total, $5 million (£3.75 million) is reportedly to be contributed directly by the city, with the remaining $25 million (£18.75 million) coming from the city's Public Liability Fund.

Nick Rowley, the family's primary lawyer, claims that the agreement represents a disastrous policing failure. 'A 16-year-old boy was running for his life. He was not a threat and not a suspect, yet he was shot in the back by a police officer who only saw him for one second before deciding to pull the trigger,' Rowley told The Associated Press in an email.

What Happened to Konoa Wilson?

On the night of 28 January 2025, Wilson was at the downtown Santa Fe Depot train station when another teenager opened fire on him, according to police surveillance footage. As Wilson fled the gunfire, he encountered Daniel Gold II, a two‑year veteran of the San Diego Police Department. Gold and his partner were reportedly responding to an unrelated assault when they heard the shots.

Body‑worn camera footage reveals that Gold fired two shots at Wilson's back just seconds after spotting him. Reportedly, he fired before identifying himself as police.

The teenager screamed and then collapsed. He later died at hospital. A handgun was found on Wilson during first aid, but prosecutors said it was never fired or pointed at the cops. According to Rowley, Wilson carried a gun out of fear for his safety as he had been repeatedly attacked by a group of gang-affiliated youths in San Diego. He apparently suffered injuries severe enough to require hospital treatment.

Family lawyers maintain Wilson was unarmed when he was shot and was simply running for his life. They argue that the officer's decision to fire was made impulsively and without justification.

San Diego Police Department spokesman Lt. Chris Tivanian said Gold remained on an administrative assignment, the New York Times reported. The district attorney's office is investigating the situation, therefore the department will not decide Gold's status until then.

Largest Police‑Related Payouts

Until now, one of the highest-profile payouts for a police‑linked death was the $27 million (£20.25 million) civil settlement awarded to the family of George Floyd in 2021. His death triggered global protests and renewed scrutiny of law enforcement. The Wilson agreement, if finalised, will surpass that amount. It will potentially set a record‑breaking payout in a wrongful‑death lawsuit tied to police use of force.

However, the city's rapid decision to settle is seen by analysts as a calculated strategic move to avoid a prolonged trial, further public scrutiny, and possibly even higher damages.

Fatal Police Incidents

While fatal police shootings of minors remain relatively rare, cases like Wilson's or any individual who is unarmed or fleeing, have provoked intense public outrage in recent years. Even a $5 million (£3.75 million) settlement reached in 2024 by the city of Vallejo, California, after a 20‑year‑old man illegally shot in his car stirred national debate.

The fact that a substantial payout has now been approved for a 16‑year‑old underscores the gravity of the incident. What happened to Wilson is not only as a tragedy for one family, but as a broader indictment of police decisions that end lives, particularly of young people.

Critics argue the Wilson settlement is a signal that civil liability, including the financial burden borne by taxpayers, is now an increasingly unavoidable cost of police misconduct. As such, it can have an impact on subsequent cases, possibly promoting quicker settlements or motivating law enforcement to improve its tactics, training, and accountability procedures.