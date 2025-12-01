Residents of a quiet California enclave were left reeling on Sunday following the brutal double murder of a beloved local doctor and his wife. The calm of the weekend was pierced around noon when a gunman approached a home in Simi Valley, initiated a targeted attack, and left Dr Eric Cordes and his spouse, Vicki, with fatal gunshot wounds in their own garage. The assailant fled the scene immediately, sparking a manhunt that concluded with a macabre discovery nearly 70 miles away.

Police Suspect a Targeted Attack on the Prominent Simi Valley Couple

Authorities arrived at the scene on the well-manicured cul-de-sac to find the couple in critical condition. Despite emergency responders rushing them to a nearby hospital, both were pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The brazen nature of the daylight shooting has led investigators to rule out a random crime. 'We don't believe this is a random act,' Simi Valley Det Sgt Rick Morton told ABC 7. 'We do believe the victims were targeted.'

According to police, the suspect walked directly up to the residence, opened fire on the couple, and then escaped in a vehicle. While the specific motive remains under investigation, the deliberate nature of the approach suggests a calculated execution. The sudden violence has shocked the neighbourhood, described in reports as a 'ritzy' area where such crimes are a stark anomaly.

Charred Body Discovered in Chino Linked to the Double Homicide Investigation

The investigation took a grim turn hours later in Chino, a city located roughly a 90-minute drive from the crime scene. Police located a vehicle engulfed in flames that matched the description of the getaway car seen fleeing the Cordes' home. Inside the burnt wreckage, authorities discovered a deceased individual.

Investigators strongly suspect the body belongs to the gunman, who likely died by suicide after setting the car ablaze to destroy evidence. Det Sgt Morton confirmed the connection to The Post on Monday. 'We believe the two are linked,' he stated regarding the murder-suicide theory. 'The vehicle that left our crime scene matches the vehicle that was found in Chino.' As of late Monday, the coroner had not yet positively identified the charred remains found within the vehicle.

Colleagues Remember Dr Eric Cordes for His Compassion and Medical Excellence

The loss of Dr Cordes is being felt deeply within the local medical community. He had spent nearly three decades serving patients as a board-certified radiologist. Adventist Health Simi Valley released a poignant statement honouring his legacy. 'Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years.'

The statement continued to express the hospital's collective grief. 'Our hearts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him as we grieve this shocking loss.' As forensics teams analyse the scene, the community waits for answers regarding why such a respected figure was executed.