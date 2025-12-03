California mourns the Burbank Police Department's K-9 dog named 'Spike' killed by an illegal immigrant gang member. Salvadoran national, Jose Domingo Ayala Alas, shot Spike during a traffic stop chase on 22 November 2025 in California, just before officers returned fire.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Alas, who was in the US illegally, was a passenger in a car they were trying to pull over for having tinted windows on Saturday.

Fearing arrest and deportation for being an illegal immigrant, Alas ran. Burbank Police officers and K-9 Spike chased him through a residential neighborhood.

But before they could neutralize him, Alas already fired multiple rounds, which immediately hit Spike after the dog spotted him in nearby bushes.

Illegal Immigrant Gang Member Kills K-9 Dog

Police immediately rushed the K-9 dog to an emergency veterinarian, but Spike later died from his injuries, according to Fox News.

A SWAT team, air support units, and additional K-9s responded by tracking down Alas, who was still armed with the handgun that killed Spike. While there have been attempts to negotiate with his surrender, Alas reportedly continued shooting police officers, who also returned fire.

Responding law enforcement officers later killed Alas in the shootout.

Additional info from police showed that Alas, a 37-year-old illegal immigrant, was a documented 18th Street gang member. He had been previously arrested for illegally possessing firearms.

This Wednesday, 3 December, at 11:00 A.M., a memorial will take place to honour Spike. Prior to the ceremony, however, the community immediately poured out to pay tribute to the 'heroic' dog killed in the line of duty with flowers, stuffed animals, and other mementos.

Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero thanked the community for their support in mourning Spike, 'Your outpouring of love, compassion, and support as we mourn the loss of K9 Spike has meant more to us than words can express'.

Quintero also noted that they are 'grateful to K9 Spike, who paid the ultimate sacrifice and ensured the men and women of Burbank PD returned home safe that night'.

Local Community Pays Tribute to Spike

The four-year-old Belgian Malinois had just celebrated his birthday a few days before he was killed. Burbank citizens believe his actions that night shielded officers from danger.

Residents, officers, and other K-9 units from across California have left tributes at the front steps of the Burbank Police and Fire Headquarters to pay respect to the 'heroic' dog. Children of local officers particularly noted that Spike was part of the BPD family.

A local artist has also drawn a soft pastel chalk mural on the sidewalk to show how Spike was more than a police dog in the community. There have been an overwhelming amount of requests for memorabilia as well, with the Burbank Police Foundation now offering a t-shirt, plushie, and a complimentary keepsake card with Spike's portrait.

The Burbank Police Department will also hold a formal memorial and procession starting at the Burbank Animal Shelter and ending at the Police and Fire Headquarters. Chief Quintero and Mayor Nikki Perez will also be present, both will be honouring Spike's dedication and sacrifice.

The ceremony also invites all residents to join and visit in recognising Spike's too-short 2-year service in the BPD.