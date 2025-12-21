San Francisco was plunged into near silence on Saturday as a major power blackout swept across the city, cutting electricity to around 130,000 residents, halting transport and forcing businesses to shut their doors during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

The outage escalated sharply after a fire broke out at a PG&E substation in the Mission District, triggering widespread disruption as traffic signals failed, trains stalled and entire neighbourhoods were left in darkness.

Fire Sparks Chaos Across the City

The outage began in the morning but escalated dramatically after a fire broke out inside a PG&E substation at around 2:15 p.m.

Flames were reportedly under control by 4:24 p.m., with no injuries or structural damage reported. SFFD Lt. Mariano Elias described the fire as a 'contributing factor' but admitted it might not explain the full extent of the blackout.

The substation blaze triggered a cascade of disruptions. Fog and rain added to the gloom, leaving streets eerily quiet and forcing businesses to shutter during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. The outage heavily affected the city's west side, including Richmond, Sunset, Presidio, and Golden Gate Park.

Traffic at a Standstill

The blackout wreaked havoc on San Francisco's public transport systems. BART stations at Powell Street and Civic Center were closed, causing 10-minute train delays across the city. The Muni and Central Subway systems also halted service temporarily before gradually resuming operations.

Even Waymo self-driving cars were reported stalled at darkened intersections, highlighting how modern technology relies heavily on a stable power grid. Mayor Daniel Lurie urged residents to stay off the roads, tweeting, 'Muni lines and traffic signals are impacted by the power outage. If you don't need to travel tonight, please stay off the roads and stay inside.'

UPDATE: Trains are not getting into both #MuniMetro and #CentralSubway due to the power outages affecting the train control computer system and unable to view the trains in the subway. Consider the 8, 30, 45 for Central Subway.

Muni lines and traffic signals are impacted by the power outage. If you don't need to travel tonight, please stay off the roads and stay inside.



We will be expanding officer presence at intersections and corridors to ensure the safety of those still on the road.



We remain in contact with PG&E and city officials.

PG&E Crews Race to Restore Electricity

Pacific Gas & Electric Company confirmed that teams were working with first responders to restore power. A spokeswoman assured residents that crews were making 'every effort' to bring electricity back to the affected homes and businesses. By 10:00 p.m., a majority of customers had their power restored, though PG&E could not initially guarantee a full return to normal service for all areas.

Officials advised residents to take precautions while the grid stabilised. Recommendations included keeping fridge and freezer doors closed to avoid food spoilage and turning off major appliances to prevent surges when electricity returned.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management also provided real-time updates via PG&E outage tools, helping citizens track progress and plan accordingly.

'San Francisco firefighters assisted one adult and two children safely out of the structure during the first alarm, the initial fire attack phase. It is now contained, under investigation, with no injuries and, as of this post, no displaced individuals.' According to the San Francisco Fire Department.

We're experiencing citywide power outages. Please stay home if you can, avoid all unnecessary travel, and check on neighbors safely. Updates on service and restoration times are available via PG&E.



If you are home without power:

🔦Check in with neighbors,… pic.twitter.com/6aOo8uotf6 — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) December 21, 2025

When Can Residents Expect Full Restoration?

PG&E said crews were working closely with first responders to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible. By 10:00 p.m., power had been restored to a majority of affected customers. However, the company warned that around 40,000 customers could remain without electricity overnight as repairs continue.

PG&E added that the power grid has been stabilised and further large-scale outages are not expected, but did not give a firm time for full restoration. Emergency officials urged residents still without power to take safety precautions while waiting for electricity to return.

Residents were advised to use flashlights instead of candles to reduce fire risk, check on neighbours especially seniors and those with medical needs, and keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to prevent food spoilage. Those using space heaters were warned to keep them at least three feet away from anything flammable.

As crews continue overnight work, city officials stressed that safety remains the priority. For thousands still in the dark, the answer to when power will return depends on ongoing repairs, but authorities say progress is being made and full restoration is expected as conditions allow.