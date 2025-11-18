Public interest in the financial standing of the Philippines' top officials remains as intense as ever, particularly when it involves the nation's second-highest leader.

In a fresh disclosure that sheds light on her financial trajectory since entering the executive branch, Vice President Sara Duterte has officially declared a net worth of P88,512,370.22 as of 31 December 2024.

This latest filing reveals a significant upward trend in her assets, marking an increase of over P17 million since she first assumed office in mid-2022.

According to copies of the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) obtained by GMA Integrated News Research, the Vice President's wealth has grown steadily over her term.

When she first took her oath on 30 June 2022, Duterte reported a net worth of P71.058 million.

By the end of 2024, that figure had climbed by exactly P17.45 million, driven largely by the acquisition of new real estate and an increase in personal properties.

Sara Duterte's Real Estate Portfolio And Asset Expansion

The data illustrates a consistent accumulation of assets throughout Duterte's vice presidency.

Upon assuming her post in 2022, the combined real properties held by Duterte, her husband Manases Carpio, and their children were valued at P50,958,891.

At that time, her personal properties—which include vehicles, jewellery, and other personal items—were declared at P23,849,950.

By the end of her first six months in office, on 31 December 2022, her net worth saw a modest rise to P71,658,841.

While her asset values remained static during this brief period, her financial standing improved due to a reduction in liabilities.

The growth trajectory accelerated the following year. As of 31 December 2023, the Vice President's net worth rose to P77,508,841.

This increase was attributed to the expansion of her real estate portfolio, which grew to P54,808,891 following the acquisition of a new residential land and a house.

Her personal property value also saw a slight uptick to P25,249,950 during this period.

The most significant jump, however, occurred in the latest filing. In her SALN as of 31 December 2024, Duterte's real properties surged to P66,808,891.

This substantial increase was primarily due to the acquisition of two parcels of land by her husband for P12 million.'

Furthermore, the value of their personal properties, covering vehicles and other movable assets, rose to P31,653,479.22.

Rising Liabilities In Sara Duterte's 2024 Financial Declaration

While the Vice President's assets have grown, her financial statement also reflects new financial obligations.

When she began her term, Duterte reported a personal loan of P3,750,000. Over the next two years, she successfully whittled this debt down.

By the end of 2022, the loan had decreased to P3,150,000,' and by the end of 2023, it had fallen further to P2,550,000.

However, the 2024 filing indicates a shift in this trend. Although her previous personal loan balance dipped further to P1,950,000,' the Vice President took on a significant new financial load.

According to the document, Duterte took on an P8 million loan last year.' This new borrowing brought her total liabilities to P9,950,000 as of the end of 2024.

Despite this increase in debt, the substantial appreciation in her real and personal assets ensured that her overall net worth continued its upward climb, solidifying the P17.45 million growth recorded since the start of her mandate.