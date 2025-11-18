As the final weeks of 2025 tick away, a palpable sense of unease is sweeping across the globe, fuelled by the resurfacing of centuries-old verses that paint a grim picture for humanity's immediate future.

While New Year's Eve typically promises fresh starts and resolutions, the ancient writings of Michel de Nostradame—better known as Nostradamus—suggest we might be counting down to a cataclysm rather than a celebration.

The French astrologer, whose 16th-century cryptic verses have supposedly foretold pivotal historical moments, has left behind a chilling forecast for the dying days of this year.

According to interpretations cited by Britannica, the purported 'seer' envisions a chaotic trifecta: the eruption of warfare on English soil, a celestial impact from a meteor, and a shift in global dominance involving an aquatic ruler.

Nostradamus Predicts 'Cruel Wars' And Pandemic Horror For England

While the History Channel has long dubbed him the 'Most famous seer,' his specific vision for late 2025 offers a strange mix of hope and horror. He forecasts the 'end of a long war', a prediction many analysts and hopefuls interpret as the conclusion to the gruelling conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

'Through long war all the army exhausted, so that they do not find money for the soldiers; instead of gold or silver, they will come to coin leather, Gallic brass, and the crescent sign of the Moon,' Nostradamus writes, reports The Mirror.

However, any relief regarding peace in Eastern Europe appears short-lived in the astrologer's vision. He warns that as one fire is extinguished, another will ignite closer to home. The quatrains suggest that the conclusion of one conflict will coincide terrifyingly with another beginning on British soil, compounded by the return of a deadly disease.

Nostradamus writes: 'When those from the lands of Europe, see England set up her throne behind. Her flanks, there will be cruel wars.'

The prophecy continues with a stark warning for the UK, suggesting internal strife and external threats. 'The kingdom will be marked by wars so cruel, foes from within and without will arise. A great pestilence from the past returns, no enemy more deadly under the skies.'

Nostradamus Foresees 'Cosmic' Fireball And Nuclear Showdown

If the threat of civil unrest and ancient plagues returning was not enough to dampen the festive spirit, the mystic has also provided a reason to look up at the sky with trepidation. The prophecies indicate an asteroid is set to strike Earth, an event that would obliterate life as we know it.

'From the cosmos, a fireball will rise, A harbinger of fate, the world pleads. Science and fate in a cosmic dance, The fate of the Earth, a second chance,' he wrote, as reported by Penn Live.

On the geopolitical front, the astrological outlook remains equally volatile. He predicted that 'great powers will clash', sparking fears of a potential nuclear showdown. Furthermore, the writings suggest a significant geopolitical shift, prophesying 'a decrease in the influence of established Western countries and the emergence of new world powers.'

Despite the viral panic taking over social media, experts urge the public to take a breath before cancelling their holiday plans. Psychic Expert Joanne Jones of Trusted Psychics advises extreme caution when interpreting these ominous predictions, noting that the vague nature of the poetry often leads to confirmation bias.

She said: 'Over the past week, we've seen a surge in public anxiety following viral interpretations of Nostradamus' quatrains predicting a catastrophic event. It's important to remember that Nostradamus wrote in riddles and metaphorical language.'

Rather than viewing these verses as inevitable destiny, Jones believes the current hysteria reflects our modern psyche. She explained: 'Historically, many of his prophecies have been retrofitted to match contemporary fears, meaning the panic we're seeing says more about collective anxiety than any literal prediction.'