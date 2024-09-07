KEY POINTS Scott Hastings established himself as one of Scotland's greatest players alongside his brother Gavin during his rugby career as an outside centre.

The wife of Scottish rugby legend Scott Hastings, Jenny Hastings, tragically took her own life after disappearing while wild swimming in the Firth of Forth, Edinburgh. Her family has confirmed that Jenny, who had long struggled with mental health issues, committed suicide following years of battling severe depression.

Disappearance During Wild Swimming

Jenny Hastings, aged 60, vanished after joining a group for a swim in the Firth of Forth on a Tuesday afternoon. The mother-of-two was reported missing after she swam out into the estuary, with emergency services launching an extensive search and rescue operation shortly after 3 pm. Coastguard helicopters and lifeboat crews scoured the waters, zigzagging across the estuary in a desperate attempt to locate her. However, after over five hours of searching, the efforts were called off, and Jenny's body was not recovered.

Her family issued an emotional statement confirming her death, expressing their devastation and heartbreak. "We are absolutely heartbroken," the Hastings family said. "Jenny struggled with her mental health for several years, and ultimately, she was unable to cope on this occasion."

A Long Battle With Mental Health

Jenny Hastings had been open about her long-standing battle with severe depression, a condition that had plagued her throughout her adult life. Over the years, she had made multiple suicide attempts, including a well-known incident in which she tried to trigger a severe nut allergy in a bid to take her own life. On that occasion, her husband, Scott Hastings, was forced to administer an adrenaline shot to save her.

In their statement, the Hastings family revealed the heartbreaking nature of her struggle: "She swam out into the Firth of Forth from Wardie Bay in Edinburgh, and it appears that she wished to end her suffering in what was a regular and healing place for her. She loved the water, but unfortunately, her mind was not in a place of safety."

Jenny had previously spoken about her struggle with mental illness, sharing how it made her feel isolated and alone. In an interview, she described one particular incident where she disappeared for 36 hours, walking for miles before turning up at a police station. "I just wanted to get away," she said. "I didn't think anyone wanted me around anymore. It's just awful; it's an awful illness."

A Devastated Family and Community

Scott Hastings, one of Scotland's most celebrated rugby players, has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness, sharing his experiences supporting Jenny through her battles. The couple had been ambassadors for Support in Mind Scotland, a charity focused on helping people with mental health challenges.

In interviews, Scott had previously described Jenny's disappearances as a form of self-harm, where she would seek isolation as a way to escape her pain. "It's clinical depression. Being an illness, it just happens," he said. "Jenny feels a burden on her family and me, so her way is to get away. It has happened several times, and each time, you learn a little bit more."

Speaking about the role of exercise in Jenny's mental health recovery, Scott said: "Exercise has played a big part in Jenny's recovery, and there are enormous benefits to getting out into the fresh air. Walking, swimming, yoga – they have all helped her to get over the worst of it." However, despite her efforts to manage her mental health through physical activity, the illness continued to cast a dark shadow over her life.

A Tragic End to a Long Struggle

The tragic death of Jenny Hastings has left a gaping hole in the lives of her family and friends. In their heartfelt statement, Scott Hastings and their children, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne, and Ian, expressed their deep sorrow: "Her loss leaves a gaping hole in all of our hearts. Jenny was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who adored her family, and her passing has devastated us."

Jenny's death is a reminder of the devastating impact that mental health issues can have on individuals and their loved ones. Scott Hastings has long been an advocate for ending the stigma around mental health, encouraging open conversations about the struggles faced by those affected. In a 2017 interview, he said: "Previously, I was embarrassed about Jenny's illness because there was a stigma about mental health. But everyone is susceptible, and it's OK to talk about it."

Raising Awareness About Mental Health

Jenny Hastings' passing underscores the importance of continuing to raise awareness about mental health and ensuring that those who struggle receive the support they need. As an ambassador for Support in Mind Scotland, Scott Hastings remains committed to helping others battling similar challenges, urging people to speak openly about their mental health and seek help when needed.

The Hastings family's statement concluded with a poignant message for others who might be struggling: "There is no such thing as a throw-away person. Please reach out to someone if you are suffering. There is always help available."