The phrase "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" has never felt more fitting than in Italy today, where a political scandal is unfolding. The former mistress of Gennaro Sangiuliano, the country's Minister of Culture, has revealed that she secretly recorded their private encounters using a hidden camera.

Sangiuliano, 62, publicly confessed to having an affair with Maria Rosaria Boccia, a 41-year-old fashion influencer and economist. The affair reportedly began in May this year after the two met at a party in Naples. Their relationship, however, ended abruptly between late July and early August, leaving a trail of controversy in its wake.

Sangiuliano appeared visibly emotional during his confession, almost on the verge of tears as he described his regret over the relationship. He apologised profusely to his wife, Federica Corsini, calling her an "exceptional person" and expressing deep remorse for the pain he caused her.

Secret Recordings And Allegations Of Corruption

The scandal escalated when Boccia, described as 'highly educated' with two degrees in Economics, began releasing recordings of private conversations that she allegedly captured using a hidden camera in her Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses. The recordings were made in sensitive locations, including Palazzo Montecitorio, the Italian parliament building where filming is strictly prohibited.

Boccia's recordings allegedly implicate Sangiuliano in a series of unethical activities, including misusing public funds. According to her, the minister financed her travels with government money, provided her with confidential information, and even appointed her as a special adviser despite an apparent conflict of interest.

To support her claims, Boccia released audio recordings of phone calls with government officials, screenshots of flight tickets, and photographs from official government events. She further alleged that Sangiuliano had used his influence to provide her access to exclusive meetings and consultations, painting a picture of a man deeply entangled in his web of deceit.

Sangiuliano's Denials And Defence

Sangiuliano firmly denied the allegations, stating that he had paid for most of Boccia's trips out of his pocket and that his ministry had never approved an adviser contract for her. He also claimed she never had access to classified or confidential documents. However, Boccia countered by posting documents on Instagram, which she claimed proved her involvement in official meetings and site visits.

During an interview with Italian media, Sangiuliano reiterated his denial of any wrongdoing beyond the affair. He emphasised that his relationship with Boccia was a personal mistake but denied professional misconduct. Nevertheless, the damage was done: His public image was tarnished, and he faced mounting pressure from the public and his political peers.

Political Fallout and Reactions

The scandal has placed significant strain on the Italian government, already under scrutiny for controversies. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who received Sangiuliano's resignation letter, reportedly rejected it but has not publicly addressed the affair. During a recent meeting, however, she emphasised the importance of maintaining focus, stating, "We are making history, and we all need to be aware of it. This does not allow for breaks and pauses, much less for errors and false steps."

Meloni's government has already been plagued by scandals this year. Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè is under investigation for alleged fraud and false accounting. At the same time, Meloni herself recently ended her relationship with her long-term partner after he was caught making inappropriate remarks to female colleagues.

The Public's Response

The Italian public has reacted with a mix of outrage and curiosity. While some are sympathetic to Sangiuliano's emotional apology and attempt to take responsibility for his mistakes, others call for his immediate resignation, citing the severity of the allegations against him.

Social media has been buzzing with debates over the scandal, with some users defending the minister while others criticise the perceived misuse of power and public funds. The opposition parties have quickly seized the opportunity to attack Meloni's government, demanding transparency and accountability.

As the scandal unfolds, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Gennaro Sangiuliano. While he continues to deny any professional misconduct, the evidence presented by Boccia has cast a long shadow over his tenure as Culture Minister.