Sean 'Diddy' Combs once threw the world's most famous New Year's parties. This year, he is getting a hamburger. The disgraced music mogul will celebrate his first New Year behind bars, and details of his stark holiday menu reveal just how far he has fallen.

Instead of Ciroc and A-list guests, Combs's New Year's Eve dinner will be pasta with meatballs, served in a federal prison. The meal is a humbling bookend to a year that saw him convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking.

A Humbling Holiday Menu

A prison spokesperson told Page Six that the music mogul will be served a special meal for the holiday, a stark contrast to his former life. For New Year's Eve lunch, Combs will have a hamburger with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. This will be paired with fries or baked potatoes. For dinner, Diddy will be served pasta with marinara sauce and meatballs, a garden salad, and bread on the side.

On New Year's Day itself, Diddy and the other inmates will be served baked fish or grilled beef. Sides will include baked potatoes, kidney beans, or steamed broccoli. Dessert will be a far cry from the decadent spreads of his past, consisting of prison-issue fruit.

Other meals that Diddy is expected to have on New Year's Day include sandwiches with deli meat, sliced cheese, or peanut butter and jelly. Sides like potato chips. whole wheat bread, and more fruits will also be available to consume during the day.

The aforementioned publication described Diddy's New Year's prison meals as 'lackluster'. But it is important to note that prison meals are not intended to be a feast.

A Solemn Christmas Visit

Other than what Diddy is going to eat on New Year's, the rapper also made headlines after reports confirmed that his son, Justin, visited him in prison on Christmas Day.

Combs's representative, Juda Engelmayer, released a statement to People confirming the reunion. She said that the visit meant a lot to Diddy because it was important to have some family close over the holidays. 'Justin visited him yesterday. They talked and caught up on life with each other. They talked about dealing with the hard times now and reflecting on the past and learning from it and how to do better in the future,' sSean 'Diddy' Combs' New Year's meal detailed by prison spokespersonhe said.

Justin was also present during his father's sentencing, where he pleaded for the court to give Diddy a second chance. 'A second chance at life, a second chance to right his wrongs, a second chance to be the man he truly is. Your honor, I believe my father still has so much more to give the world and, more importantly, so much more to give his children,' Justin told the judge.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Filed an Appeal to Get Out of Prison Early

However, the judge did not grant Justin's request and sentenced Diddy to 50 months in jail. Still, Diddy has not given up hope. He reportedly filed an appeal for immediate prison release and for his sex trafficking conviction to be overturned.

His attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, claimed that her client was improperly sentenced and urged for a resentencing to take place if the panel refuses to overturn the case fully, according to the BBC.