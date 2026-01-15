Minneapolis feels like a powder keg right now. The streets have turned into a battleground, pitting federal agents directly against the local community in a standoff that's getting more dangerous by the day.

Less than a week after a fatal encounter left the city reeling, gunfire erupted once again in North Minneapolis, marking a violent escalation in the ongoing immigration enforcement operations. An attempted traffic stop on a snowy Wednesday evening spiralled rapidly into chaos, leaving a Venezuelan man wounded and a neighbourhood engulfed in fresh protests.

Violent Struggle Involving Shovels and Brooms Escalates to Gunfire

The incident unfolded at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, 14 Jan., when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents initiated a targeted traffic stop. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the subject was a Venezuelan national classified as an 'illegal alien' who had entered the US in 2022. The situation deteriorated the moment the man allegedly attempted 'to evade arrest'.

The DHS reports that the man fled the scene in his vehicle, crashing into a parked car before abandoning the wreckage to flee on foot. Authorities managed to catch up to him, but the confrontation turned physical. The DHS statement details that the man began to 'resist and violently assault the officer'.

The struggle on the frozen ground intensified when two individuals emerged from a nearby apartment to join the fray. Armed with a snow shovel and a broom handle, they allegedly 'ambushed' the law enforcement officer. During the melee, the Venezuelan man reportedly broke free and struck the agent with one of the makeshift weapons. The DHS stated that the officer, 'fearing for his life and safety', discharged his weapon, firing 'a defensive shot to defend his life'. The bullet struck the Venezuelan man in the leg.

Following the gunshot, the wounded man and his two alleged accomplices retreated into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. Authorities eventually breached the residence, transporting the wounded man to the hospital. The officer involved was also hospitalised, though updates on their condition remain unavailable. The two other individuals were taken into custody.

City Officials Plead for Calm as Protesters Clash with Law Enforcement

The immediate aftermath of the shooting saw the neighbourhood descend into unrest. The City of Minneapolis issued a swift statement on X, formerly Twitter, acknowledging the public's fury: 'We understand there is anger. We ask the public to remain calm.'

However, the streets told a different story. Police Chief Brian O'Hara reported that protesters had gathered in the area, 'engaging in unlawful acts' by throwing fireworks, ice, and rocks at officers. The escalation forced the Minnesota State Patrol and other agencies to respond, with O'Hara confirming that 'gas has been deployed'.

'Police are attempting to disperse this unlawful assembly at this time,' O'Hara stated during a press conference. 'I urge anyone that is at the scene to leave immediately. This is already a very tense situation. We do not need this to escalate any further.'

ICE shot a Venezuelan that they were trying to arrest. He was swinging a shovel at the agents. He was shot in the leg and will live. The mobs of protestors are slashing the tires of ICE's vehicles. See @BillMelugin_ because he is receiving the information as it comes in. Pray for… pic.twitter.com/AQQbucJ9pi — Deborah Marie (@marie_ide80526) January 15, 2026

Mayor Frey Warns of 'Impossible Situation' Following Second Shooting in a Week

Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the crisis with a plea for peace, urging citizens not to fall for provocations. 'For anyone that is taking the bait tonight, stop that is not helpful, go home,' Frey implored. He emphasised that violent retaliation would not aid the undocumented community, stating, 'We cannot counter Donald Trump's chaos with our own brand of chaos.'

Frey described Minneapolis as being in an 'impossible situation', highlighting the conflict between local police maintaining order and federal agents conducting operations. 'We are trying to find a way forward to keep people safe... And we're in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street to stand by their neighbours,' he said.

The mayor expressed deep concern over the federal agency's 'massive deployment', noting the city has filed litigation to end it. 'We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another,' Frey lamented.

This incident marks the second shooting involving ICE in just seven days, compounding the trauma from the 7 Jan. death of Renee Good. Good was fatally shot by an agent after dropping a child off at school, an event that has left the city on edge. As Frey noted, 'People are scared. The atmosphere is tense.'