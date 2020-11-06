Stressors can dampen anybody's optimism. With everyone having to deal with so many things all at once - kids, work, health protocols, it is not impossible for you to be less optimistic. However, recent researches may encourage you to try and see the positive side of things instead of focusing on the negative aspect. Being optimistic was found to be a key component of longevity.

A study titled, "Optimism is associated with exceptional longevity in 2 epidemiologic cohorts of men and women" published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that subjects who have a more positive outlook in life have a higher chance of reaching the age of 85 and beyond. Aside from reaching this age, the study also suggests that people who are optimistic have 11 to 15 percent longer lifespan.

Researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the National Center for PTSD at VA Boston Healthcare System, studied 69,744 women in a span of 10 years, and 1,429 men, in a span of 30 years.

The researchers found that women who had the highest levels of optimism showed a 1.5 higher chance of reaching 85 and beyond. For men, the odds were higher at 1.7. These remained true even after researchers adjusted for other factors like health conditions, smoking, depression, poor diet, socioeconomic status, and alcohol use.

Lewina Lee, lead author and assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University's School of Medicine revealed that their study was the first one that looked at the impact of optimism on longevity.

The researchers noted that optimistic individuals often have more goals and they have the confidence to reach these goals. Some of the goals of optimistic individuals include having healthy habits, which contributes to a longer life.

Laura Kubzansky, senior author of the study, stated that although it is still unclear as to how exactly optimism leads to having a longer life, she said that it may have something to do with the way optimistic people handle stress. She also noted that other research would suggest that optimists may be able to regulate behaviour and emotions. They are also able to bounce back from difficult situations more effectively than others.