Winter 2026's breakout anime series has delivered what fans wanted most: immediate access to dubbed episodes. Sentenced to Be a Hero dropped its one-hour premiere on 3 January 2026, and Crunchyroll wasted no time confirming the series as a simul-dub release, meaning English voice actors are bringing Xylo Forbartz's journey to life alongside the original Japanese broadcast.

The announcement has energised the anime community, particularly those who prefer watching dubbed content. Gone are the days when dub fans had to wait weeks or months to catch up with the rest of the community.

Simul-Dub Format Eliminates the Waiting Game

Crunchyroll is treating Sentenced to Be a Hero as a simul-dub, which is a massive win for the audience. This format puts everyone on the same page by releasing the English audio on the exact same day as the subtitled version. We saw this right out of the gate with the premiere, where they dropped multiple language options immediately. It is a refreshing change of pace and part of a larger trend for the Winter 2026 season. Studios are finally realizing that international viewers want access to content the moment it airs.

Weekly Release Schedule Through Mid-March

For those tracking the calendar, new episodes land every Thursday at 5:30 AM PT (8:30 AM ET). The ten-episode run started on January 3 and concludes on March 12, 2026. Following the premiere, the schedule settles into a steady weekly rhythm. Episode 2 arrives on January 15, with subsequent chapters airing every Thursday until the finale. This consistent morning slot makes it easy to add the show to your weekly watch list. The story continues tomorrow as Xylo faces down the Demon Blight threatening his world.

The first episode of Sentenced to Be a Hero is now available in Sub & English Dub!



⚔️ Watch: https://t.co/Uutixto5pO pic.twitter.com/bg7zB5mNOH — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 3, 2026

Star-Studded English Voice Cast Brings Characters to Life

The English cast is also stacked with industry veterans. David Matranga takes the lead role of Xylo Forbartz. Most fans will recognize his voice immediately, as he brings experience from major roles like Bertholdt in Attack on Titan and Shoto in My Hero Academia. Joshua Waters takes on Dotta Luzulas, known for voicing Klein in Lord of Mysteries and Miyano in Sasaki and Miyano.

Emi Lo lends her voice to Goddess Teoritta, fresh off acclaimed performances as Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries and Han Song-Yi in Solo Leveling. Jessie James Grelle voices Venetim Leopool, recognised for portraying Armin in Attack on Titan and Kinro in Dr. Stone. Dawn M. Bennett plays Patausche Kivia, whilst Nicholas 'Nick' Huber tackles Rajit Heathrow.

Rounding out the main cast are Naya Moreno as Siena and Ethan Gallardo as Zofflec. Gallardo's previous work includes Señor Pink in One Piece and Sebasu in Kaiju No. 8. The depth of this lineup shows that Crunchyroll didn't hold back on the budget. It is clear the studio made it a priority to get recognizable talent for this fantasy series.

The audience response has been great so far, effectively making Sentenced to Be a Hero a must-watch for Winter 2026. With the dub releasing alongside the sub, the show is simply easier to get into. That accessibility will probably keep the numbers climbing as the season continues.