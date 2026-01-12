The wait for the next chapter in Frieren's poignant saga is finally drawing to a close, and anticipation has reached a fever pitch. With the new year comes the return of the anime world's favourite elven mage, as official channels for the series have just dropped a massive update setting the stage for the upcoming broadcast. Fans have been clamouring for a glimpse of what lies ahead on the journey to Aureole, and the latest promotional video delivers in spades, offering not just new footage but also a first listen to the series' brand-new musical identity.

Mrs. GREEN APPLE Leads the Musical Charge

In a reveal that has sent ripples of excitement through the community, the main trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 has officially been released. This substantial preview does more than just tease the animation; it unveils the opening theme song, 'lulu', performed by the chart-topping band Mrs. GREEN APPLE. Known for their energetic and emotional soundscapes, the band's involvement suggests a vibrant start to the new cour.

The trailer showcases a blend of magic battles and the quiet, introspective moments that defined the first season's critical success. As the party continues their trek, the addition of 'lulu' promises to underscore the series' unique blend of melancholy and adventure. This musical collaboration is expected to become a staple on playlists, following in the footsteps of the hit tracks from the previous season.

Legendary Voice Actor Kazuhiko Inoue Joins the Cast

Alongside the visual and musical treats, the production team dropped a significant casting announcement: the esteemed Kazuhiko Inoue has been confirmed to voice the Hero of the South. For those following the lore, this character is a pivotal figure in the history of the world's battle against the Demon King.

Inoue is a titan in the voice acting industry, and his inclusion adds a layer of gravitas befitting such a legendary role. His performance is expected to bring a weary yet powerful charisma to the Hero of the South, a character whose legacy looms large over the current narrative. This casting choice signals that Season 2 will delve deeper into the history and mythos of the world.

Himmel's Emotional Return in Countdown Visuals

Separately, the marketing campaign has tugged at heartstrings with a new premiere countdown visual starring none other than the late Hero Himmel. Despite his passing being the catalyst for the entire series, Himmel remains the emotional anchor of Frieren's journey. The new visual serves as a poignant reminder of the bond that transcends time, featuring the blue-haired hero in a moment that captures his enduring charisma.

This visual is part of the final push before the anime is set to begin airing on January 16. It effectively bridges the gap between the past and the present, reminding viewers why they fell in love with this story in the first place.

Award-Winning Source Material and Recent Hiatus

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is based on the Shogakukan-published fantasy manga written by Kanehito Yamada and drawn by Tsukasa Abe. The story sees the long-lived elf Frieren journeying with a new generation of companions after the death of her former party member, and it has been a critical darling since its inception. The manga began serialisation in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2020 and has 15 volumes as of December 2025.

The series' quality has been recognised with numerous accolades, including the 48th Kodansha Awards' Shonen category and the 69th Shogakukan Manga Award. However, the path hasn't been without its bumps; the manga went on hiatus in October 2025, with plans for an adjusted serialisation pace out of consideration for the creators' well-being. This ensures that the health of Yamada and Abe remains a priority while they craft this intricate world.

Where to Stream the New Season

International fans can rest easy knowing that the series will be widely accessible. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 will be streamed overseas by major platforms including Crunchyroll, Bilibili, iQIYI, and the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.