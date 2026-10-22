Sergio Benavides voted for Donald Trump in 2024, hoping the president would secure the border and bring down the cost of living. Now, the Texas homebuilder says he is struggling to reconcile those promises with the consequences of immigration enforcement in his own community.

Benavides, a naturalised US citizen who runs a homebuilding company in the Rio Grande Valley, says one of his subcontractors and the man's wife were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), leaving their three US-citizen children behind.

'That makes me sad,' Benavides said. 'We are here to protect our families, send our kids to college, to learn and grow. This is not what I thought when I voted for Trump.'

The Personal Cost of a Political Decision

Benavides's disappointment is rooted in more than a change of political opinion. He says the cost of homes, food, and petrol has risen, while the loss of workers has made construction more difficult and increased pressure on businesses to pay for labour.

His account reflects a conflict for some Trump supporters in South Texas: backing tougher immigration enforcement while depending on a workforce that includes immigrant tradespeople. Benavides's subcontractor's detention has brought that conflict into sharp focus, turning a national political debate into a matter affecting a family he knows and the work his business relies on.

The subcontractor's and his wife's immigration circumstances have not been independently established here. Their detention should not, by itself, be taken as evidence of a criminal conviction or a particular immigration status.

How Workforce Disruption Reaches the Building Site

Homebuilding depends on coordinated teams. Framers, electricians, plumbers, and other tradespeople must complete work in sequence. When a crew becomes unavailable, later stages may be delayed, leaving builders to manage scheduling problems and continuing expenses.

The pressure is visible elsewhere in the Rio Grande Valley. Ronnie Cavazos, chair of the South Texas Builders Association, said projects that once took about six months were taking closer to 10 months. He also expected to spend $30,000 (approximately £22,381) on fencing around a development site.

Benny Melendez, a builder in Weslaco, reported that 10 of his workers had been detained and that his homebuilding projects were progressing at about half their usual pace. He also said completed homes were costing $30,000 or more above their usual prices. Those figures are his account of his business, not a measure of the statewide housing market.

The Workforce Behind Benavides's Concern

The wider workforce data help explain why staffing disruption matters to builders. The National Association of Home Builders reported in April 2026 that foreign-born workers made up 39% of Texas's construction workforce in 2024.

Separately, a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas survey found that 41% of surveyed Texas construction firms said they had been affected directly or indirectly by immigration enforcement actions. The survey was conducted in November and December 2025, so it does not establish the scale of disruption at every company today.

Foreign-born workers are not necessarily undocumented, and these figures do not prove that immigration enforcement alone caused labour shortages or higher home prices. They do, however, show why workforce uncertainty is a significant concern for an industry that depends on reliable crews.

A Test of Trump's Economic Promise

Benavides's experience illustrates the gap that can emerge between a voter's expectations and the effects of government policy. He supported Trump's pledge to strengthen border security and improve economic conditions. He now says the costs facing his community have moved in the opposite direction from what he hoped for.

His account cannot predict how Texas voters will behave in future elections. But it raises a challenge for an administration that has promised both tougher immigration enforcement and a stronger economy: how to pursue its immigration goals while addressing concerns from employers who say their businesses depend on a stable workforce.

For Benavides, the issue is no longer simply whether he supports border security. It is whether the policy he voted for is delivering the economic and family stability he expected.