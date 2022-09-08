Ricky Martin is suing his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, for Є20 million on the grounds of extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights, and compensation for damages after he publicly accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer of sexual assault.

In July, Spanish newspaper Marca revealed a report made by 21-year-old Sanchez, who alleged that he and Martin engaged in a sexual relationship for seven months. Martin's nephew further claimed that the relationship ended with the Puerto Rican singer harassing him and inflicting psychological abuse.

Prior to this, Sanchez had already allegedly published the singer's phone number publicly, forcing Martin to change it. Months later, Sanchez filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the singer-songwriter and asked for a restraining order claiming he "feared for his safety."

After being granted a provisional 20-day order against Martin, the nephew allegedly called the "Minion's" actor's legal team on July 5, "with the purpose of attempting to negotiate an economic benefit, in exchange for withdrawing his request," according to the filing documents obtained by People Magazine.

Reportedly, Martin's lawyers did not oblige to his request.

During a hearing on July 21, Sanchez's attorney asked for permission to withdraw the case. The singer's lawyers wrote this in their filing, "The situation has continued despite the defendant voluntarily withdrawing from an action he had commenced against Plaintiff based on falsehoods, during which he admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by Plaintiff."

They added, "Defendant Sanchez filed his request for a Protective Order based on malice and animosity against Plaintiff, for the mere fact that he failed to answer his multiple messages. Sanchez "has threatened and extorted Plaintiff that, unless he is economically compensated, he will continue his campaign to assassinate his reputation and integrity, through false and malicious imputations."

The Є20 million lawsuit the singer is filing against his nephew is based on his lawyers' stance that Sanchez's sexual assault claims have caused the singer to lose out on multimillion-dollar contracts as "present and future artistic projects" have also been pulled.