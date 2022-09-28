FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was unexpectedly spotted having an extremely awkward reunion with Colombian pop star Shakira at their son's baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend.

The former couple both came to watch their nine-year-old son, Milan, as he played baseball with other children. However, the former couple spent the day on opposite ends of the bleachers as they focused on the game.

Pique stood on one end of the bleachers wearing jeans, a denim jacket and a baseball cap. He was reportedly accompanied by his mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, and the couple's younger son, Sasha, 7.

Meanwhile, Shakira sat at the other end, as far away from Pique as possible. She was also accompanied by her own mum and some friends.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Shakira may have been sending a message with the jacket she wore to the game. Printed on the back of the yellow jacket are the words "Keep Back," which many of her fans believe to be a dig at her ex, who has been accused of cheating on her with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Incidentally, may were wondering where Clara Chia could have been, considering the fact that she has been spotted constantly by Pique's side since they went public with their relationship in August.

The pair were not shy about kissing and hugging in a public concert in Barcelona, and have since been spotted in Paris together as well.

A lot people of have been criticising the pair, especially after reports circulated claiming that their relationship started way back in 2019 when they were both in relationships with other people.

Pique and Shakira had been together for almost 12 years, and the footballer went under fire once more after the singer claimed that she sacrificed her career to move to Barcelona and support him as he fought to win titles for club and country.