Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, brutally attacked independent wrestler Syko Stu during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California on Saturday.

The shocking assault, which left the wrestler unconscious and sparked global outrage, was live-streamed on Kick.

Clips of the incident spread rapidly online, but questions remain over what truly triggered the violent outburst that stunned fans worldwide.

The Viral Incident in the Ring

The dramatic moment unfolded when Raja Jackson stormed the ring, lifted Syko Stu and slammed him onto the mat. What followed was a barrage of punches to the head, with viewers counting more than 20 blows as the wrestler appeared motionless.

The assault, captured live on Kick, was quickly clipped and shared across social media platforms, where it went viral within hours.

Raja Jackson - Rampage Jacksons son almost kills a pro wrestler live on Kick. The wrestler is still out cold and could possibly die. pic.twitter.com/fxFmu3Exb8 — DahtSick💫 (@DahtSick) August 24, 2025

Fans described the footage as one of the most disturbing moments seen in professional wrestling. Many commented that the incident blurred the lines between scripted entertainment and real danger, particularly as the attack appeared unprovoked to those watching online.

The Reason Behind Raja Jackson's Brutal Attack

Reports later revealed that the violence stemmed from an earlier confrontation in what appeared to be a parking lot outside the venue. In a video posted on YouTube, it can be seen Syko Stu and Raja Jackson were having a conversation.

'What—you don't know me?' said Syko Stu, as can be heard in the video. Raja Jackson then replied, 'Hell nah.'

Syko Stu then slammed a can at Raja Jackson's head. It appears like the former was just joking as he tried to hug Raja Jackson after, but it was obvious that the latter did not appreciate the gesture. Raja allegedly warned him not to repeat the action, but tensions escalated and tempers boiled over.

Raja obviously took matters into his own hands inside the ring, exacting what appears to be revenge in front of a stunned live audience. The parking lot altercation has since been identified as the key reason for the incident, adding crucial context to what many initially thought was an inexplicable outburst.

Injuries and Condition of Syko Stu

Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, was rushed to hospital following the violent attack. Reports indicate he sustained head trauma and other injuries, raising fears for his long-term health.

Conflicting updates emerged in the hours afterwards, with some sources claiming he was stable and conscious, while others warned his condition remained under close medical supervision.

The wrestling community has expressed concern and called for support for the performer, who is also a military veteran. His recovery is being monitored closely, with fans anxiously awaiting official confirmation of his status.

Rampage Jackson's Reaction

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, addressed the controversy by acknowledging that Raja had suffered a concussion days before the event. Rampage stated that while his son had been encouraged to 'get his payback', the level of violence that unfolded in the ring was not condoned.

'I don't condone my son's actions AT ALL!' Rampage said on an X post. He added that he is 'deeply concerned' about the well-being of Smith. 'I'm very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.'