It's official: sports collectibles have reached stratospheric levels. A single trading card featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant has sold for an astonishing £10.5 million ($12.93 million), making it the most expensive sports card ever purchased.

Fans and collectors alike are still in shock after the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs card, a rare 1-of-1, smashed previous records, including the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that sold for £10.2 million ($12.6 million) in 2022.

According to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale, the buyer's identity remains undisclosed, adding intrigue to the record-breaking deal.

Collectors and basketball enthusiasts were captivated by the card, which combines two of the sport's most iconic figures in one ultra-rare collectible.

The Card Everyone Wants: Dual Autographs and Game-Used Patches

Selling for £10.5 million ($12.93 million), the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Dual Logoman Autographs card of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant has now eclipsed the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle as the highest-priced sports card in auction history.

The card features game-used Logoman patches and autographs from both Bryant and Jordan. Jordan's patch is particularly rare, a gold logo worn during the 1996-97 season to celebrate the NBA's 50th anniversary.

The combination of history, rarity and star power pushed the price well beyond the pre-sale estimate of £4.9 million ($6 million).

High-end cards from Panini's National Treasures and Flawless lines have also become collector favourites, often retailing at around £2,350 ($3,000) or more per box.

Earlier this month, collector Matt Allen, known online as Shyne, reportedly spent £3.25 million ($4 million) on Bryant 1-of-1 Panini Flawless Logoman cards, including a 2017-18 card for £1.38 million ($1.7 million) and a 2015-16 card for £1.87 million ($2.3 million). That was the record for a Bryant card until the Jordan/Bryant Dual Logoman sale.

How This Sale Changes the Sports Card Market

🚨New record 🚨 The only copy that will ever exist of an extraordinary card featuring images, NBA uniform logos, and signatures from two of the greatest players of all time broke the records for the highest price ever paid for a card Saturday in @Heritage_Sport Summer Platinum… pic.twitter.com/uvXCeEGLwW — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) August 24, 2025

This auction marks a milestone in the sports card world. Previously, the highest price for a Jordan card was £2.28 million ($2.9 million) for a 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Logoman Autograph 1/1, sold in June 2024.

For basketball cards in general, the private sale record stood at £4.1 million ($5.2 million) for a 2003-04 Exquisite Collection LeBron James Rookie Patch Autograph /23 in 2021.

Now, the Jordan/Bryant Dual Logoman card has become the most expensive sports card ever sold at public auction, surpassing even the legendary Mickey Mantle BGS 9 sale of 2022.

Inside the Obsession: Why Collectors Can't Get Enough

Collectors are drawn to modern-era cards for their rarity and connection to basketball legends. The dual autographs and game-used patches elevate this card into a historical and emotional artefact.

Owning it is like holding a tangible piece of NBA history.

The record-setting sale also signals that the market for basketball icons is hotter than ever, with prices for rare memorabilia continuing to climb. The Jordan/Bryant card has now become the ultimate symbol of prestige in sports collecting.

Celebrating the Legacy of Jordan and Bryant

Beyond the staggering monetary value, the card celebrates two of basketball's greatest figures.

Michael Jordan's dominance and Kobe Bryant's relentless drive as the Black Mamba remain legendary. Having both signatures and patches on one collectible card is a milestone for collectors worldwide.

With this historic sale, the Jordan/Bryant Dual Logoman card cements its place in sports memorabilia history, proving that legends and the value of their legacy never fade.