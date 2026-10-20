What is UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham doing while violence erupts in France? On Monday, 19 October 2026, Burnham and the Department for Transport announced plans to crack down on loud music, littering, vaping and threatening behaviour on buses.

The news caught the attention of Olympic medallist Sharron Davies, who shared the announcement along with the tweet: 'As Paris burns, our prime minister has stopped people playing loud music on buses & trains.'

As Paris burns our prime minister has stopped people playing loud music on buses & trains. https://t.co/qRKb3zkDrz — Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) October 19, 2026

Social Media Reactions

The post caught the attention of social media users, who mocked Baroness Davies of Devonport for her criticism of Burnham. One said: 'Yes, as the Prime Minister for the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Paris, he must do something about this.'

'Are you implying that the UK government should ignore any and all issues at home to focus on a problem that the French government should be sorting out? Are you for real? What's the criticism here?' another user asked.

Another social media user joked about an imaginary 2022 French election in which Burnham defeated Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally's parliamentary group.

Who can forget the 2022 French presidential election https://t.co/v1Qxwkg8fO pic.twitter.com/JY420FTvL0 — Josh Housden (@JoshHousden) October 19, 2026

Even the satirical Larry the Cat account, which poses as the chief mouser at 10 Downing Street on X, chimed in: 'All you can hear in the cafes of France is cries of "When will the Prime Minister of the UK do something about this?!"'

All you can hear in the cafes of France is cries of "when will the Prime Minister of the UK do something about this?!" https://t.co/3eukDa9VlX — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 19, 2026

Who Is Sharron Davies?

Davies is an Olympic icon and a Conservative peer. As a swimmer, she has the rare distinction of competing in three decades of Olympic competition: the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. She was just 13 when she competed in her first Olympics in Montreal in 1976.

Davies won the silver medal at the Moscow Olympics in 1980. It remains her sole Olympic medal, but she won many more medals representing Great Britain at the European Championships and England at the Commonwealth Games.

In 2025, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch nominated Davies for a life peerage, which became official in January 2026. However, the context of her criticism of Burnham prompted online mockery.

Davies referred to what she called an 'ironic' post in a later tweet: 'Enjoying those on the left getting their knickers in a twist over this morning's ironic tweet. Of course no one wants loud music on public transport but as TfL (Transport for London) already tried this & only 4 have been fined so far,' she said.

Enjoying those on the left getting their knickers in a twist over this mornings ironic tweet 🤣. Of course no one wants loud music on public transport but as TfL already tried this & only 4 been fined so far, pretty sure a lack of police on trains might hamper its implementation.… pic.twitter.com/rztNTl7lod — Sharron Davies HoL MBE (@sharrond62) October 19, 2026

The Fines Explained

Davies shared an image of a news story reporting that only four people had been fined for playing loud music on public transport in five years. 'Pretty sure a lack of police on trains might hamper its implementation. Simple good manners & consideration for others were once enough; shame it's no longer the case,' she added.

Under the Government's new transport measures, passengers could face penalties of up to £100 ($133) for certain nuisance behaviour on buses in England. This includes 'loudcasting' or playing audio from a mobile device without headphones, littering, vaping, threatening behaviour and other anti-social activities covered by local rules.

On trains, passengers who refuse to stop playing loud audio when asked by authorised rail staff can be removed at the next station or face prosecution and fines of up to £1,000 ($1,335).