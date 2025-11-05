Online fast-fashion giant Shein is under investigation in France after regulators discovered sex dolls resembling children for sale on its platform. The French consumer watchdog, the Direction générale de la concurrence, de la consommation et de la répression des fraudes (DGCCRF), stated that the products had an 'undeniably child-like appearance' and referred the matter to prosecutors.

The discovery prompted swift action from the Chinese-founded retailer, which has since removed the listings and announced a worldwide ban on the sale of sex dolls. Company spokesman Quentin Ruffat said Shein would hand over information about the vendors, purchasers, and items linked to the sale.

Possible Criminal Penalties

Under French law, distributing or selling materials of a paedophilic nature is a criminal offence, punishable by up to seven years in prison and fines reaching €100,000. The DGCCRF said it considered the dolls to be despicable and indecent, stressing that the listings violated both moral and legal standards.

Shein's swift removal of the products did little to calm the public backlash. Consumer-protection advocates and child-safety campaigners have called for harsher oversight of online marketplaces that profit from third-party sellers.

Broader Investigation into Online Platforms

French prosecutors are also investigating other e-commerce giants, including AliExpress, Temu and Wish, over similar allegations of distributing pornographic content accessible to minors. Authorities say the investigation aims to determine whether online marketplaces are taking sufficient measures to prevent the listing of illegal or harmful items.

The DGCCRF has warned that Shein could face temporary or permanent blocking from France if similar products reappear on its site. Such a sanction would be a severe blow to the brand, which is attempting to strengthen its European presence and rebuild trust after years of scrutiny over its supply-chain practices and environmental record.

Fallout as Shein Prepares Paris Store Launch

The scandal erupted just as Shein prepares to open its first permanent retail space inside the BHV Marais department store in central Paris. The timing has intensified public anger, with local officials and retail associations calling for the partnership to be reconsidered.

France's High Commissioner for Childhood, Sarah El-Hairy, discussed the sale of such items, 'We're fed up because these aren't just any objects. These are paedocriminal objects on which predators unfortunately practice, sometimes before moving on to abuse children,'

Company Response

Shein has blamed the listings on third-party vendors and reiterated its 'zero-tolerance' policy toward content that sexualises minors. The company said it had suspended its adult-product category globally and launched an internal review of its moderation systems.

In a statement to The Independent, a Shein spokesperson said: 'We take this matter extremely seriously. Such content is completely unacceptable and goes against everything we stand for. We are taking immediate corrective actions and reinforcing our internal controls to prevent this from happening again.'

Growing Scrutiny of Fast-Fashion Ethics

The controversy underscores growing concern over Shein's rapid global expansion and its oversight of third-party sellers. French officials have previously criticised the brand's tax practices and its environmental footprint, while human-rights groups have raised questions about transparency in its supply chains.

Now, as Shein faces potential legal consequences in France, the investigation threatens to further tarnish its image in Europe — a market it has spent years trying to win over through aggressive pricing and influencer-driven marketing.